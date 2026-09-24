Pickerington Bookmarks| October/November 2026

Submitted by Tracy Blimes, Information & Research Manager, and Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager, at Pickerington Public Library

Human Raised: Nurturing Connection, Curiosity & Lifelong Learning in the Age of AI

by Dana Suskind, M.D.

Pediatric surgeon and neurodevelopment expert Dr. Dana Suskind delivers a timely guide for parents and educators on protecting early childhood development in the age of artificial intelligence. Suskind argues that while AI can mimic language and logic, it cannot replicate the messy, empathetic and responsive human interactions that hardwire a young child’s brain for resilience and critical thinking. Through her practical HOPE framework, she shows how to use technology as a tool without allowing smart devices to replace the human connections required to raise thriving, emotionally secure children.

Homeschooled: A Memoir

by Stefan Merrill Block

In this memoir, Stefan Merrill Block recounts his childhood after being withdrawn from public school at the age of 9 and educated at home by his mother. He reflects on his experiences within both homeschooling and traditional educational systems, as well as the complex and often strained relationship between mother and son. The narrative situates his personal story within the broader context of the rise of homeschooling in the U.S.and examines the effects of his upbringing, including his later return to public school and experiences with bullying. The work explores themes of family dynamics, education, identity and reconciliation.

We Don't Have Time for This

by Brianna Craft

Darius is a high-achieving high school senior, rounding out his Ivy League-bound college application by joining the Environmental Justice Club. Isa is a passionate activist, determined to save her community from wildfires and climate change. As co-presidents of the Environmental Justice Club, the two don't see eye-to-eye on the best way to lead the club – especially when a new gas pipeline threatens their community. But as Isa and Darius spend more time together, they begin to realize that they make a good team... and maybe even more. We Don't Have Time for This is a moving story of high schoolers passionately fighting to make the world a better place.

In This Classroom

by Andrew Hacket; illustrated by Arthur Lin

A heartwarming celebration of the school year, In This Classroom captures the joy, struggles and growth of students and teachers as they embark on an unforgettable journey of learning, friendship and personal achievement. This colorful picture book is a great discussion starter for both new and returning students.

Confessions of a Mango

by Kate Lumsden and Nate Pieplow

Ruby Emmerson has never felt like the smart twin. Her brother, Bryce, excels in school. Ruby... not so much. Diagnosed with dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia, she struggles with reading, writing and math. And starting sixth grade at a new, ultra-competitive charter school - without her best friend - doesn't make things any easier. When Ruby vents anonymously online and gains a following, tensions rise with her brother, and her posts draw the unwanted attention of school administration. Now, Ruby must find the courage to challenge her school's high-pressure environment and advocate for herself.