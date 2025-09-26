Pickerington Bookmarks | October/November 2025

Submitted by Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager, and Dalton Hardwick, Information & Research Manager, at the Pickerington Public Library.

The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football

by Bill Belichick

In The Art of Winning, longtime NFL coach Bill Belichick reflects on the principles and philosophies that guided his nearly five-decade career. After leaving the New England Patriots in 2024, he spent time documenting lessons learned from his father, his time with Navy football and his professional experience. The book outlines a broad, mindset-driven approach to success that emphasizes preparation, motivation, confidence and leadership. Belichick shares practical insights drawn from working with high-performing teams and navigating challenges, including learning from mistakes.

Though rooted in football, the ideas presented are intended to be applicable across various fields, from business to education.

The Disengaged Teen: Helping Kids Learn Better, Feel Better, and Live Better

by Jenny Anderson and Rebecca Winthrop

A groundbreaking exploration of the four modes of learning, revealing the root causes of student stress and apathy – with effective parenting strategies for kickstarting teens' inner drive. Some students advertise their disengagement openly, responding to their parents' questions with conversational dead ends like, ‘My day was fine.’ and complaints such as, ‘What is the point of history? I will never use this in the real world!’ For the past five years, award-winning journalist Jenny Anderson and Brookings Institution global education expert Rebecca Winthrop have been investigating why so many children lose their love of learning in adolescence.

My Big Book of Phonics

by DK

Part of the DK Super Phonics series, My Big Book of Phonics is a highly visual reference for phonics skills, with each page packed full of fun illustrations of words that include the target sound for children to point to and sound out. Pair it with one of the library's literacy games to make learning fun.

History Smashers: Earth Day and the Environment

by Kate Messner; illustrated by Justin Greenwood

Myths! Lies! Recycling scams? Discover the real story behind the first Earth Day celebration and some of the biggest U.S. climate catastrophes – and their solutions.

The Great Pollinator Count

by Susan Edwards Richmond; illustrated by Stephanie Fizer Coleman

Mellie joins other Science Club members for the Great Pollinator Count and discovers the value of teamwork in community science.

Life After High School: A Teen Guide to Career Planning

by Nicholas Suivski

High school students are faced with seemingly endless choices for what life after graduation looks like. Explore options for jobs, housing and further education through practical, easy-to-follow strategies.