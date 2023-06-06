Pickerington Bookmarks June/July 2023

Amy Wu and Perfect Bao

by Kat Zhang, illustrated by Charlena Chua

Amy loves to make bao with her family, but even following their suggestions, she struggles to make the doughy treats. Then she has an idea and her grandmother makes it happen. Amy becomes a bao-making master and you can too with Amy’s family recipe found at the back of the book. Enjoy!

Ruby’s Reunion Day Dinner

by Angela Dalton, illustrated by Jestenia Southerland

Family reunions are all about tradition and it’s no different in Ruby’s family. Each member of the family creates an eagerly anticipated and delicious dish. Poor Ruby doesn’t know what she can make to contribute until an impromptu nature walk inspires her. She ultimately finds the perfect job and, with a little help from Uncle G, she can add to the tradition of Reunion Day Dinner.

The Recipe-A-Day Kids Cookbook

by Food Network Magazine

Pop into the kitchen with your young chefs and celebrate a new holiday every day. Celebrate Dr. Seuss with green eggs and ham, Passover with matzo tarts and the signing of the Constitution with Philly cheesesteak pizzas.

Easy No-Churn Ice Cream

by Heather Templeton

Have fun making ice cream with these no equipment necessary recipes. Sections are divided into Classics, Fruit and Tea, On the Decadent Side, On the Salty Side, Cookies and Cheesecakes, Carnival Inspired, and even includes Bars and Sandwiches. The book contains so many great options, there is something perfect to tempt anyone.

BOSH! Healthy Vegan

by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby

Learn about the power of plants with these recipes, which encouraged two former meat-eaters to adopt a plant-based way of eating that balances fun food with fit food. The book contains fantastic feasts that will appeal to vegans and non-vegans, such as BBQ portobello and potato salad and oven-roasted “salmon” tofu steaks.

The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook

by Valentina Mussi

Enjoy creating 75 of the most popular, post-worthy and fun recipes straight from TikTok for yourself and your friends. Whether you want to be the next social media sensation or just want to have the recipes in one play, this cookbook needs to find a place in your collection.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group.