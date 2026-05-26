Pickerington Bookmarks| June/July 2026

Submitted by Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager, and Donna Matturri, Information & Research Manager at Pickerington Public Library

Big Bites: Time to Eat! Nourishing Family Recipes that Cook in an Hour or Less; A Cookbook

By Kat Ashmore

A cookbook offering 100 quick and easy recipes designed to be prepared in under an hour, suitable for home cooks seeking flavorful and nourishing meals. Recipes include a variety of main dishes, sides, salads and desserts, emphasizing simplicity, versatility and balanced nutrition. The book provides guidance for both weekday meals and leisurely weekend cooking, with practical tips and strategies for meal planning and preparation.

Dopamine Kids: A Science-based Plan to Rewire Your Child's Brain and Take Back Your Family in the Age of Screens and Ultraprocessed Foods

By Michaeleen Doucleff

A five-step operating manual for habit remodeling that is tailored for parents and their children. After rediscovering what's most important for your family, you'll learn how to create successful boundaries around screens and ultra-processed foods; replace screen time with equally enticing activities; remove triggers that pull children toward screens and junk food; and, finally, celebrate your family's choices before, during and after trying new hobbies.

Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life

By Ezekiel J. Emanuel, M.D.

In Eat Your Ice Cream, Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel argues that life is not a competition to live the longest and that wellness shouldn't be difficult. Emanuel cuts through the noise with wit and good humor, giving readers just what they need: simple, high-impact, evidence-based guidelines to issues such as food and drink, exercise, sleep, mental acuity and social engagement. Pairing common sense with uncommon wisdom based on his decades of expertise and experience, Emanuel helps readers decide which lifestyle changes are worth making and how to best implement them.

Eat Yourself Healthy: Food to Change Your Life

By Jamie Oliver

For more than two decades, Jamie Oliver has been leading the charge on a global food revolution, aiming to improve everyone's health and happiness through food. Now, in response to the changing food environment and industry that is working against us, Oliver puts to use his nutrition diploma and chef experience to help us wrestle back control and build a celebratory relationship with good food, embracing its power to make us healthier and happier. Teamed with 50 helpful, healthy hacks and a nutrition-packed two-week meal plan to kickstart your health journey, it's never been easier to make choices that support your wellbeing.

Bread is Love

By Pooja Makhijani, illustrated by Lavanya Naidu

A mother and her children have a ritual: Every week, they prepare a loaf of bread from scratch by kneading, baking and eating it together. Is it science? Is it magic? Follow the recipe at the end of the book and find out for yourself!

Seven Million Steps: The True Story of Dick Gregory’s Run for the Hungry

By Derrick Barnes and Christian Gregory, illustrated by Frank Morrison

What would you do if you had a wild idea to stand up for something you believe in? In April 1976, comedian and activist Dick Gregory set off on a Herculean and grueling two-and-a-half-month run from Los Angeles to New York City. His goal: to raise awareness about the epidemic of poverty and food insecurity in America. This beautifully illustrated picture book biography is a call to action for all ages.