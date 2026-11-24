Submitted by Tracy Blimes, Information & Research Manager, and Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager, at Pickerington Public Library

Mint to Be

by Katie Cicatelli-Kuc

Set in the picture-perfect town of Briar Glen during the holidays, the story follows Emma as she returns home from boarding school and reconnects with Aiden, the childhood best friend she left behind. Amid twinkling lights, festive traditions, snowy winter days and cozy cups of peppermint hot chocolate, Emma is reminded of the people and places that make Christmas special. As old friendships rekindle and long-buried feelings surface, Mint to Be celebrates the spirit of homecoming, forgiveness, love and the joy of finding where you truly belong.

Three Holidays and a Wedding

by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley

When a snowstorm strands travelers in the welcoming town of Snow Falls, strangers open their hearts and homes to one another, showing that the greatest holiday gifts are compassion, friendship and support. Against a backdrop of Christmas, Hanukkah and Ramadan traditions, the story highlights how acts of giving, both big and small, can create lasting connections and bring people together. Warm, inclusive and uplifting, it reminds readers that the magic of the holidays lies not in what we receive, but in what we share with others.

Around the Table: Tables & Traditions for Gathering

by Shea McGee

Around the Table: Tables & Traditions for Gathering cookbook celebrates the traditions that make holiday gatherings special. From festive tablescapes and time-honored customs to food, family and meaningful moments shared around the table, this book offers inspiration for creating memorable celebrations throughout the year.

Whether continuing beloved traditions or starting new ones, Around the Table invites us to gather, celebrate and savor the connections that make the holidays feel like home.

Kanoni's Kwanzaa

by Hope Anita Smith; illustrated by Bea Jackson

When Kanoni receives a kinara for Christmas, she begins learning about Kwanzaa. Just as she is preparing for her first celebration, her neighbor's home catches fire and burns down. Emboldened by the holiday spirit of giving, Kanoni pledges to do everything she can to help her friends through this difficult ordeal. Her first Kwanzaa is full of kindness and community.

Let It Wag

by Natalie McKearin

Let it snow, let it snow, let it... wag! This story about one girl's determination to create the perfect Christmas is full of joy and holiday cheer. After their move to Texas, all Jules wants is to make life easier for her dad. Jules gets right to work planning the perfect first Christmas in their new home. But then her dad surprises her with a massive foster dog who can't keep his paws off her plans!