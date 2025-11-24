Pickerington Bookmarks | December 2025/January 2026

Submitted by Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager, and Rafael Ortiz, Public Services Director, at the Pickerington Public Library

Yours, Mine, Ours: A Celebration of Service and Community

By Arun Gandhi and Bethany Hegedus

Illustrated by Andrés Landazábal

What does it mean to be of service? What do we have to give? Can receiving be an act of service? Being a neighbor? A family or community member? A global citizen? Service takes many forms, some as simple as holding a door open, sharing a sandwich or gathering with friends to beautify a public park. This timely story asks gently guiding questions to encourage even the youngest citizens to be mindful of what they have – and all they have to give.

More or Less

By Alison Hughes

Illustrated by Oge Mora

A child’s bedroom, and the rest of his house, has become cluttered with stuff. But when one small act of giving something away sparks joy, he keeps going – and before you know it, his little sister, friends and family get involved in donating items to people in need and bringing the whole community together for a swap party.

The Unlikely Heroes Club

By Kate Foster

Eleven-year-old Oli is spending his spring break at Hero Club, where autistic kids like him can build friendships and learn about their emotions. Oli just wants to be home, where it’s familiar, not so boring and he can play games on his phone. But when Oli and the other kids at the club see a stray dog who keeps disappearing into a soon-to-be-demolished building across the street, they hatch a daring rescue plan to save the dog before it’s too late. It’s going to take bravery, some seriously smart teamwork and a few broken rules to make it happen.

Citizen: My Life After the White House

By Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton offers a candid account of his endeavors in public service, philanthropy and personal reflection over the past two decades. He delves into his humanitarian work, notably through the Clinton Foundation, addressing global challenges such as HIV/AIDS, climate change and disaster relief. The memoir also touches upon his responses to significant events such as the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life

By Arnold Schwarzenegger

Through personal anecdotes and candid reflections, Schwarzenegger emphasizes the importance of serving others, staying resilient and continuously striving for personal growth. While the book offers straightforward guidance, its true value lies in its call to action: to contribute meaningfully to the world around us.