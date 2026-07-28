Pickerington Bookmarks| August/September 2026

Submitted by Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager, and Donna Matturri, Information & Research Manager at Pickerington Public Library

Lulu Didn't Want a Dog

by Laurel Molk

Lulu’s life was good. She had a window seat in the sun, tuna for breakfast, salmon for dinner and a comfy lap for long naps. And then her mother said the worst thing a loving cat mom could ever say: “We’re getting a rescue dog to keep you company!” Lulu didn’t want a dog! Think of the germs! Slobber on her water bowl. Drool on her toys? Her worst nightmare. And Gus was all that and more. What’s a fine feline to do?

Wombat Waiting

by Katherine Applegate

Wombat isn't actually a wombat — but when the homeless dog is discovered, singed and ash-covered after a terrible fire destroys a community, someone tags her with the nickname, and it sticks. Wombat is a “destiny dog.” Something inside of her (she nicknames it “Voice”) keeps telling her there’s a special someone out there who is meant to be her person. Surrounded by a devastated town, Wombat takes up residence on a bench near the makeshift community center, an old brick warehouse that, for the most part, survived the flames. Wombat refuses to move from her perch, despite the efforts of many humans. Clearly the dog is waiting for someone. But for whom? And what are the odds they survived the fire?

Liz Plays Matchmaker

by Callie Barkley

When Liz visits her grandma’s senior living community, she notices many of the residents share a love for animals. So, when a nearby shelter starts looking for a place to host an adoption event for their senior animals, Liz knows just the place. With some luck and some art skills, Liz sets out to find the perfect home for these lovable, elderly pets... and maybe even a pet for her grandma.

Jia Has a Dog Problem

Written by Stephanie Ellen Sy; Illustrated by Isabella Kung

Jia runs from every dog - big, tiny, spotted or shaggy. Charlie the French bulldog hides from every kid - behind couches, laundry, even grown-ups' legs. When something far scarier forces these two together, they discover a sweet surprise: a friend who understands.

The Best Dog in the World: Essays on Love

edited by Alice Hoffman

Edited by bestselling author Alice Hoffman, The Best Dog in the World is a heartwarming collection of essays from fourteen acclaimed writers, including Isabel Allende, Jodi Picoult, Amy Tan and Emily Henry, celebrating the profound bond between people and their dogs. From the joy of welcoming a new puppy to the heartbreak of saying goodbye, these touching, funny and inspiring stories capture the unconditional love, companionship and life lessons our canine friends bring to our lives.

100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life

by Dick Van Dyke

Beloved entertainer Dick Van Dyke shares the stories, reflections and life lessons that have helped him maintain his optimism, health and enthusiasm for life as he approaches his 100th birthday. Drawing on experiences from his childhood, legendary career, family life and finding love later in life, Van Dyke offers an inspiring and heartfelt look at the values, resilience and positive outlook that have shaped his remarkable journey.

Unconditional: Stories of Women and the Animals They Love

by Cat Willett

In Unconditional, writer and illustrator Cat Willett combines vivid full-color artwork with heartfelt storytelling to explore the profound bonds between people and their animal companions. Through a collection of personal stories featuring pets ranging from dogs and cats to rabbits and parrots, Willett examines how animals provide comfort, companionship and support through life's joys and challenges. Blending memoir, history and illustration, this graphic narrative celebrates the transformative power of the human-animal connection.

Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize

by Margo Rabb

After a suspension from boarding school lands her in New York City as the companion to the eccentric Edith Fox, 16-year-old Lucy Clark expects a punishment - but instead finds adventure. As Lucy grows closer to the glamorous and unconventional Edith, she discovers a world of hidden gardens, afternoon teas and newfound confidence. But when Edith reveals her belief that someone is trying to kill her, Lucy becomes determined to uncover the truth in this charming and suspenseful coming-of-age mystery.