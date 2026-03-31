Pickerington Bookmarks| April/May 2026

Submitted by Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager, and Donna Matturri, Information & Research Manager at Pickerington Public Library

10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World: How Parents Can Stop Smartphones, Social Media, and Gaming From Taking Over Their Children’s Lives

By Jean M. Twenge

Parenting today often feels like an uphill battle, with technology invading every corner of our kids’ lives. From the rise of social media addiction to the growing mental health crisis among children and teens, parents are grappling with how they can create a healthy, balanced relationship with technology for their kids. Bestselling author Jean Twenge provides the much-needed playbook parents have been asking for, offering ten rules for raising independent and well-rounded children. From setting “No Social Media Until 16” boundaries to creating no-phone zones, including bedrooms and family dinners, these rules are grounded in evidence yet simple enough to incorporate into any family routine.

Big Kids, Bigger Feelings: Navigating Defiance, Meltdowns, and Anxiety to Raise Confident, Connected Kids

By Alyssa Blask Campbell

Meltdowns. Name-calling. Hitting, kicking and hair-pulling. Except, these aren't the toddler years. Why is your elementary school-aged child still having these outbursts? From playground bullying to cliques and exclusion, ever-increasing academic challenges and plenty of physical growth and hormonal changes thrown into the mix, the elementary school years are more complicated than most parents realize. Big Kids, Bigger Feelings is the guide you need to help your child thrive during these developmentally complex and wonderful years.

The Self-Regulation Handbook for Teens & Young Adults: A Trauma-Informed Guide to Fostering Personal Resilience and Enhancing Interpersonal Skills

By Kathy P. Wu, Ph.D.

The final years of high school and the first years of college can be full of new experiences, friendships and learning opportunities. But they can also be a time of upheaval and instability. This trauma-informed handbook will help you remain empowered and centered as you navigate through a variety of difficult experiences. Specifically designed for ages 15 to 21, this comprehensive guide provides valuable tools for utilizing self-regulation to build resilience and cultivate a strength-oriented mindset.

Dream School: Finding the College That’s Right for You

By Jeffrey Selingo

Attending college has long been a rite of passage for millions of teens and a bedrock of the American dream. But that well-worn path has lately taken a wrong turn, denying admission even to super-achievers and putting intolerable stress on family finances. In Dream School, Jeffrey Selingo shifts the spotlight from how colleges pick students to how students can better pick colleges. With test-optional policies and grade inflation leveling the playing field for applicants, getting into prestigious schools has become a kind of lottery. "Plan A" may work out, but increasingly it isn't – so Selingo urges families to ditch the "Top 25 or bust" mindset and look beyond the usual suspects.

Little Kids' First Encyclopedia of Almost Everything

By National Geographic Kids

Whoever wants to know more about everything will love poring over this tome, which covers the human body, science, weather, geography, plants, animals, dinosaurs, history, inventions, transportation, space and so much more. Tons of kid-friendly facts and more than 900 colorful photographs and illustrations bring concepts to life. It also includes parent tips for extending the fun and learning beyond the book.

Zip Zap Wickety Wack: A Story About Sharing

Written and illustrated by Matthew Diffee

One is never too old to make silly animal sounds, and this picture book offers the perfect opportunity while also sneaking in a message of sharing. The cow says “moo.” The horse says “neigh.” Everyone can agree on these. But when the sheep says “baa,” the goat cuts in. The goat also says “baa.” Now what? No one wants to share their sound!