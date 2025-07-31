Pickerington Bookmarks | August/September 2025

Submitted by Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager at Pickerington Public Library

Healthy Brain Origami: Fold Decorative Paper Models that Boost Mental Acumen and Keep Your Brain Active!

by Mayumi Ohara and Katsushi Yokoi

This origami guide features more than 100 paper-folding projects designed to support cognitive engagement and creativity. Developed with input from Professor Katsushi Yokoi of Morinomiya University of Medical Sciences, this book focuses on modular origami – where individual paper units are folded and assembled into larger designs. The book includes step-by-step instructions for both standalone models and seasonal decorative pieces such as wreaths, garlands and themed wall hangings. Suitable for adults and seniors, the projects aim to encourage concentration, spatial reasoning and fine motor skills through the art of paper folding.

No Cat Like Tac

Written by Alliah L. Agostini, illustrated by Charles Santoso

When Tyra finds a box labeled "free kittens," Dad says she can pick just one to adopt. So Tyra chooses Tac, a big kitten who's a little different from other cats. Tyra makes sure Tac has tons of toys to play with, lots of cozy places to cuddle and plenty of love and affection. But everything about Tac, from her zoomies to her hairballs, is bigger, louder and fierier than other cats. Then one day, Tac's mischief gets out of control, and Dad says, "Enough!" Can Tyra find a way to prove Tac is part of the family, differences and all?

Smelly Peggy

by Helen Stephens

This is a book about a very real-life, very naughty dog called Peggy. Peggy loves to leap on the bed in the morning, sticking her hairy bottom in Dad's face. Peggy, who loves to roll around on everything stinky she can find: stinky seaweed; soggy, washed-up old wellies; and worst of all? POOP! And that's not even the naughtiest thing she does... Do you think her family loves her anyway? Well, look at that little face – how could they not? A happy, big-hearted celebration about our much-cherished dog members of the family, despite their messy, noisy and very (very) smelly flaws.

Disposable: America's Contempt for the Underclass

by Sarah Jones

In the tradition of Matthew Desmond’s Evicted and Andrea Elliot’s Invisible Child, Disposable is a poignant exploration of America’s underclass, left vulnerable by systemic racism and capitalism. Here, Sarah Jones delves into the lives of the essential workers, seniors and people with disabilities who were disproportionately affected by COVID-19, not due to their age or profession, but because of the systemic inequality and poverty that left them exposed.

Cat + Gamer Volume 7

Story and art by Wataru Nadatani, translation by Zack Davisson, lettering and retouch by Susie Lee of Studio Cutie

Office worker Riko Kozakura continues to learn and grow with her two cats. With twice the fun, twice the laughs and twice the trouble, Kozakura has her work cut out for her! "Leveling up" in skills, surprises and adventures, Riko discovers what it's like living with two cats!