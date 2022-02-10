Pickerington | Barlag to head up PACC

Today, the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce announced its selection of Kim Barlag as its next President and CEO starting March 7.

In her new leadership role, Barlag will incorporate PACC’s vision to strengthen the community through business support by focusing on building relationships with the community’s businesses.

Most of Barlag’s career has been dedicated to nonprofit organizations, ranging from the Director of Marketing with the National Business Incubation Association to the American Motorcyclist Association in Pickerington.

Although Barlag currently resides in Athens, as the Director of Communications and Marketing at Ohio University and an instructor at Scripps College of Communication’s School of Visual Communication, she intends to move to the Pickerington area in the near future.

After being away from Pickerington for a while, it wasn’t until a recent visit that she recollected her admiration for the city.

“I am excited to get acquainted with Pickerington and the surrounding area,” Barlag said. “While it has been some time since I was involved with the community, my recent visit to Pickerington reminded me what a wonderful community it is. The fond memories came rushing back. I look forward to getting to know the people in the businesses that make the Pickerington area unique and special.”

Andy Hardy, the External Affairs Manager, OhioHealth and Board Chair of PACC, believes the Chamber chose the correct person to represent the organization, specifically because of her leadership in the community.

“The Board of Directors is happy the Chamber is gaining such an experienced leader,” Hardy said. “Ms. Barlag brings with her the skills and expertise needed to support the Chamber’s mission of connecting businesses, government and the community to drive prosperity to the Pickerington region.”

Theresa Byers, the previous president and CEO, stepped down in October of 2021 after serving for seven years.

Byers’ resignation came after deciding to make a “complete career shift,” she said. Byers now assists the Park National Bank as a trust administrator in Lancaster.

President Barlag will preside over the Chamber’s Women’s Leadership Coalition on April 1 as her first event.

Upcoming events:

PACC Quarterly Membership Luncheon: April 21

TECHSPO Chicago 2022 Technology Expo: May 9

PACC Annual Awards Dinner & Silent Auction: May 19

Mariah Muhammad is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.