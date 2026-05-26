Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Murder Mystery Night returns with a train station twist

A crime is about to unfold in Pickerington, and hundreds of residents will be tasked with solving it. The third annual Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Murder Mystery Night returns Sat., Aug. 1, bringing another mysterious crime to the city. With real-life detectives and forensic analysts on site, this simulated whodunit is made to feel just like the movies.

Creating the crime

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Each story and crime behind the Mystery Murder Nights is inspired by Pickerington’s history and customized to revolve around current members of the Chamber and local businesses.

Ahead of the event, the Chamber works with the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society to develop ideas for a backstory. Then, Kim Barlag, Chamber president, takes facts from Pickerington’s history and builds a mystery from there, recruiting chamber members, local businesses and organizations to serve as suspects, event sponsors and clue station hosts to bring the crime to life.

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Suspects receive story details and guidance on what information they should and should not share with participants in preparation for hosting clue stations, where they engage with participants and offer important insights that may – or may not – lead rookie detectives in the right direction.

Dave King, owner of Capitol Fence and member of the chamber, has been involved for the past two years by posing as suspect Roger Picket. For local businesses such as Capitol Fence, the event offers more than just entertainment.

“It was a way for Capitol (Fence) to be seen, give back to the community (and) have a ton of fun doing it,” says King. “It was a good way to spend a Saturday, in and of itself, and it worked from a business standpoint.”

Detective team

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To make the crime scene feel even more realistic, the Chamber partners with several entities involved with criminal investigation.

For setup, the Chamber works closely with Ohio University faculty and students in the Forensic Chemistry program to bring supplies and set up the scene of the crime. Together, they set the scene – from a full-sized forensic model to crime scene tape to numbered place-cards marking evidence. The Forensic Chemistry students also host a CSI tent on event night where participants can try their hand at fingerprint, shoe print and hair print analysis to narrow down their list of suspects.

For additional clues – or hints for connecting the dots – participants can learn more from real-life detectives and Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney at the police department’s table.

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Night-of operations

As the investigation commences, participants spread throughout Pickerington, following clues from one location to the next as they work to solve the case. Golf carts are provided to help individuals who need assistance getting around, ensuring the crime-solving fun remains accessible to all.

While local businesses serve as clue stations, hosting suspects and evidence along the way, the central hub near Victory Park and Combustion Brewery & Taproom brings together additional participants. Combustion Brewery & Taproom will also offer a specially named beer on their menu to celebrate the night’s festivities.

With nearly 300 participants last year, a thoughtful strategy can make all the difference, whether you’re aiming to crack the case and earn the Best Team of Sleuths Award or planning a standout group costume.

For new sleuths, King has a few words of advice.

“Come curious and be prepared for a lot of information and clues,” King says. “You’ll want to be patient, read through everything and come up with a plan.”

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Sneak peek

The Chamber has let a few details slip regarding this year’s location and the crime. Rumor has it, when the railroad was first built, a poker night was disturbed by some unsportsmanlike deception. After that night, the alleged cheater was never to be seen again, and some even say that his body must be buried somewhere around the train station.

Though the Chamber will comment no further on the matter, Barlag encourages people to keep an eye out for videos and investigative information that are soon to be released via the Chamber’s website.

Katarina Guy is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.