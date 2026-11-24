While some students never look back after graduation, Pickerington North High School alum Ryan Smith says returning to his home district was always the goal.

Smith teaches seventh-grade math at his former middle school, Lakeview Junior High School, and coaches the football team at Pickerington North and the hurdlers on the track team at Lakeview.

Now in his fifth year, he’s made a name for himself through candid, comedic classroom TikTok videos.

From student to teacher

Expand Ryan Smith

His interest in teaching began with being a role model to his younger sisters, Madison and Makenzie, though he says his own teachers ultimately inspired him.

Smith struggled with math before high school but says it started clicking during freshman algebra with his teacher, Rebecca “Becky” Schone. Lakeview STEM teacher Seth Morgan and high school math teachers Erin Thomas, Melissa “Missy” Henrich and Rodger Oakes and many more faculty also influenced him.

“They made me be like, ‘I can do this,’” Smith says. “I had a great group of math teachers who have prepared me to be where I am now.”

After graduating high school in 2017, Smith studied secondary education in mathematics at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.

He graduated in 2022 and began teaching freshman algebra at Pickerington North that year.

Needing to complete additional requirements for his teaching license, Smith moved to Lakeview in 2023. There, he developed an appreciation for middle schoolers’ knowledge and enthusiasm.

“Seventh and eighth graders ... they are still excited, they still love school and you can be goofy and corny with them,” Smith says.

Educating and entertaining

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith started making TikToks to pass the time.

While teaching at Pickerington North, his students persuaded him to make one with them.

“They used to always want to do TikToks with me, so we did one TikTok (and) that TikTok skyrocketed to like 10 million views,” Smith says.

With a desire to put smiles on people’s faces, Smith continued growing his platform at Lakeview.

“I kept going because people wanted to see it, and the kids started seeing it and they started enjoying it. I’m like, ‘Let’s make this a thing,’” Smith says.

He says students are ecstatic when they recognize their voices in a video.

“Even if (the video) doesn’t do well, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, you posted us, thank you!’ It’s interesting what gets them excited,” he says.

× Expand Ryan Smith

Classroom camaraderie

Known as the TikTok teacher, Smith says new students enter class anticipating fun.

“It allows me to set the standards early, like, ‘Hey, here’s how I operate my classroom. Here’s what I expect of you. And if we do what’s expected of us, here’s what can come out of it,’” Smith says. “They have to understand, ‘Okay, time to learn, time to have fun’ and the thin line in between that.”

Smith pokes fun at himself and engages in good-natured banter with students while also ensuring they understand the boundaries of joking. He’s mindful that some students can be more sensitive.

“I tell them, ‘Listen, know the difference between being rude and having playful banter because not everybody enjoys it,’” Smith says. “‘I won’t joke with you if you do not want to joke. By all means, let me know now. But also, you can’t be the person who can joke and talk about other people if you can’t handle or take a joke.’”

Having been a student himself not too long ago, he finds it easy to relate to students. He loves when former students stay in touch and reminisce about their time in his class and uses it as encouragement on tough days.

“Sometimes, they’ll email me and just say, ‘Hey, how have you been? Hope all is well...’ So it’s nice to see that they still care. It makes me feel like I truly had an impact... That keeps me going,” Smith says.

Influencing the next generation

Expand Anna Petropavlovskiy

Besides setting an example in the classroom, Smith enjoys coaching track and football. As a former student-athlete, many of his colleagues were his coaches, and he finds coaching nostalgic.

“Reminiscing being in those jerseys and being able to make those plays that we’re seeing those kids make... it’s a feeling of, ‘I remember being in your shoes,’ and I’m glad I’m able to help now,” Smith says.

Whether he’s teaching or coaching, Smith encourages kids to be themselves and emphasizes thoughtfulness, gratitude and personal growth over grades.

“Were you a better person than you were when you first walked through these doors? Did you make some friends? Did you uplift someone? Did you become more confident in yourself?... That’s what I ultimately look for, and a lot of these kids grow up and become amazing (people). I see it every day,” Smith says.

He hopes to inspire his students and maybe even see one become a teacher.

“I will feel complete at the end of the day, especially if they come back and teach in Pickerington and they can say, ‘Hey, he was my teacher.’ If I’m still here and I get to watch them, it’s full circle,” Smith says.

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at astevens@cityscenemediagroup.com.