PCHS senior considers neuroscience for college

Have you ever questioned someone's behavior or wondered why they did something inappropriate? Pickerington Central High School senior Kyle Ayisi has. And he wants to find some answers.

Ayisi's interest in neuroscience started a few years ago after attending MD Camp at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, which is designed for young, minority scholars with an interest in medicine. After seeing a presentation on behavior, something just clicked.

"I did a little bit of research after (attending camp) on why we do the things we do and it just fascinates me," says Ayisi. "Sometimes our own minds can fail us. I'm just interested in learning to the fullest extent what we, as humans, have in our heads."

Right now, he is unsure if he wants to pursue research or continue his education to receive a more advanced degree. But now, a soon-to-be high school grad, Ayisi is enjoying every opportunity he has to study cognitive science.

Pickerington Central offers AP psychology, which Ayisi is taking full advantage of before

graduation. Ayisi also stays busy as class president. While the position means he was recognized as a leader among his peers, he enjoys the opportunity to offer advice to younger students, too.

One of his largest pieces of advice is to get involved. Ayisi balances college-level classes, marching band, choir, German club, student council, family and friends, all while applying for college. He says it all works well together, as difficult as the extensive schedule seems.

"I'm pretty lucky because a lot of what I do doesn't clash too much. Mostly, it's just prioritizing things," he says. "Sometimes it's knowing you have to miss some things for others. I enjoy doing a lot of things, so it's not really a matter of balancing these things, but keeping myself involved."

As busy as he sounds, Ayisi keeps organized. He attributes a lot of that to his parents, who he says inspire him to be the best version of himself, along with an impressive level of self-motivation.

Being goal-oriented also helps when applying for colleges. Ayisi is grateful to already know what field he wants to go into – all that’s left is choosing the right school.

"My top destinations would be Johns Hopkins, Princeton – which feels like kind of a reach for me, but it's on there – University of Chicago, OSU, Miami of Ohio or Case Western," says Ayisi. "I want that individual college experience, … so I think I want to get out of the state."

His leadership skills are going to come in handy when he goes off to school, too. He says being a leader is a two-way street, and he learns just as much from his colleagues in the groups as they might learn from him.

"I love being able to bring people together for one common cause, getting things done. I love being a role model for people but learning from them too. Ayisi says, it's not just about one person telling someone what to do, but listening to the ideas of the other person."

Ayisi hopes for leadership opportunities in college and to meet like-minded people, just as he has at Pickerington Central. But most of all, he’s excited for the personal growth college so often cultivates.

"With all the things I'm involved in, I want to meet people with similar interests who I can get together with on a daily basis,” he says. “I feel like college is definitely an opportunity to discover who you are."

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.