Pack 256 - the first co-ed Cub Scout packs in Columbus

If you’ve ever had a daughter who wanted to join Cub Scouts, now is the time.

For the past couple years, the Cub Scout Program has been accepting co-ed participation. These recent national developments have made their way to Columbus, and Pack 256 is one of the first recognized packs in Columbus to allow girls to join the program.

Pack leader and Cubmaster Lee Meyer says the decision to make the pack co-ed was an easy one.

“We felt that if the national and local councils were willing to allow girls into scouting, then we should open our arms and allow them in to our pack as well,” he says. “Since siblings are always included in what we do in our dens, there wouldn’t be much of a change. There are many skills that Cub Scouts learn from our program and everyone, boy or girl, should have that opportunity.”

Pack 256 was the original Cub Scout Pack in Pickerington and has been around for more than 50 years. The pack’s name was derived from state Route 256, which was a notable landmark at the time the pack was formed.

During their time in the pack, the kids work independently within their dens to achieve different rank requirements and learn special skills. Those activities include camping, hockey games, bowling, pumpkin carving, collecting supplies for local food pantries and special events like Christmas parties, the Pinewood Derby, the Blue and Gold Banquet and the Memorial Day Weekend March. Additionally, once a month, the entire pack meets together to give out awards and work on a special hands-on project that gives the different dens time to bond.

Meyer says the pack’s co-ed initiative teaches the kids important lessons in diversity and inclusion, which is important for social development.

“It allows the kids to interact equally and learn on the same level,” he says. “It’s a great way for young boys to interact and learn to treat young girls as equals.”

Meyer first got the idea to volunteer as a leader when his oldest son decided to join as a Wolf Scout. Meyer’s son loved it so much that his younger brother also joined, and that’s when Meyer decided to become more involved.

“My wife and I fell in love with it and I really wanted to be involved because (Cub Scouts) was something that I didn’t get to do as a kid,” he says. “I always try to have a smile on my face and provide a warm welcoming environment for the kids. I always want them to have fun and enjoy the activities while they learn new things. It’s awesome to see them grow while they learn.”

Besides being able to watch his sons grow within the program, Meyer says he’s been enormously impacted by his role as a leader and encourages other parents to get their children involved in a program like Cub Scouts as well.

“Since becoming a volunteer, I have learned to always be patient and be willing to help any kid that needs it, no matter how long it may take them to understand something,” Meyer says. “I hope that the kids take one thing away from the program: respect. Respect for their parents, their leaders, their peers and the program.”

To learn more about Pack 256 and the Cub Scout program, visit www.scoutpack256.scoutlander.com.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.