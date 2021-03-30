One family's commitment to Dreams on Horseback

Nearly her whole life, Darlene Bell was afraid of horses. Now, she’s one of the top volunteers at Dreams on Horseback in Blacklick.

The 70-year-old Pickerington resident is just one piece of the Bell-Wallace family and their combined commitment to the nonprofit, which offers therapy programs for youth and adults in central Ohio through the power of horseback riding.

Members of the Bell-Wallace family have contributed by inspiring and launching new programs for children with autism spectrum disorder through the nonprofit, as well as Veterans and active-duty military members with physical and mental disabilities. Members of the family have served in various positions from being volunteer sidewalkers, who walk alongside the horse as a participant rides the horse, to board members for the organization.

“We get out of it way more than we could possibly give,” Bell says. “We’re always together, but it’s just a place where my granddaughters grew up.”

Bell’s daughter, Carey Bell-Wallace, lives in Blacklick with her husband Kevin. They have two daughters: Morgan, who is on the spectrum and is in a work program at Arc Industries, and Lindsay, a senior at Miami University in Ohio.

The Dreams on Horseback barn was a few miles away from where the Bell-Wallace family lived. When Morgan and Lindsay were 5 and 4 years old respectively, the family often visited the barn to pet the horses, Carey says.

That led to riding lessons and the start of a more than 15-year partnership with the organization. They realized they could offer more than basic volunteer skills, and brought Carey’s accounting skills and Kevin’s sales and marketing expertise to the table. The two would eventually serve on the organization’s board.

“It wasn’t about learning to ride horses,” Carey says. “It was about bringing horse experience to kids who didn’t have it already.”

The Bell-Wallace family helped out with the organization’s outreach efforts including connecting with children in underserved communities. They worked with executive director Jennifer Hansen to help craft a riding therapy program for children with autism spectrum disorder after seeing the positive influence the horses had on Morgan.

“They not only saw how powerful it was in the riding aspect,” Hansen says. “Carey and Kevin could see the impact on people on the spectrum.”

The program developed around Morgan and grew along with her, Hansen adds, and helps children who have autism spectrum disorder to gain employability skills and other soft skills to build an independent life.

Morgan and Lindsay themselves would become volunteers as sidewalkers and eventually horse leaders, who manage the sidewalkers and the horses. They also volunteered at the barn for other programs such as its Special Olympics equestrian competitions.

“They love being at the barn because of this community of people,” Carey says.

When Morgan and Lindsay had to focus more attention on school, they brought their grandmother, Bell, into the fold to help them pick up more volunteer hours. Bell started her volunteer training in October 2015.

Carey says she thought the experience would help her mother in the healing process after Bell’s husband George passed away.

“It wasn’t until that I started at the barn that there was some meaning to my life again,” Bell says.

At first, her fear of horses prevented her from getting out of the car parked at the barn, Hansen says. The training helped her learn how to control her emotions when she was around the horses and she soon became less afraid of them.

“They mirror your emotions,” Bell says. “If you’re tense, they’re tense.”

Saddle Up

Similar to Carey and Kevin’s contributions, Bell helped Dreams on Horseback launch a riding program for Veterans and active-duty military members.

Bell’s grandson, Nathan Dickey, who she raised since he was in the eighth grade, served a tour of duty in Iraq and came back a different person. Bell says he may have come home with post-traumatic stress disorder, but he refused to seek help. Instead, he began to self-medicate. In 2010, after a night at a bar, Nathan tragically fell into the Huron River and drowned.

His story inspired Bell to work with Dreams on Horseback leaders to craft a riding program to help former and current members of the military get reintegrated into society and learn to cope with their mental or physical wounds in a healthy way.

As Dreams on Horseback rolled out this program, they realized some military members might have physical disabilities including amputations, and some may use a wheelchair. When children have difficulty getting on a horse independently, volunteers simply lift them into the saddle – not something they can do for Veterans.

Hansen found a lift device that transfers the rider from their wheelchair to the horse’s saddle, but it cost about $10,000. She was surprised when she received one half of the funds from Carey and the other half from Bell.

The donated lift device was dedicated to Bell’s late husband, who served 12 years in the military including two tours in the Vietnam War.

Galloping Gratitude

The Bell-Wallace family’s efforts haven’t gone unrecognized. Dreams on Horseback started issuing a volunteer of the year award six years ago. Morgan was the first recipient of the award and Darlene was the third.

“Two out of six coming from that family,” Hansen says. “That’s pretty impressive.”

In 2019, Dreams on Horseback nominated the Bell-Wallace family for the first ever Disney and Points of Light Volunteer Family of the Year award. Out of more than 1,000 applicants, the family was one of the five finalists.

Though not selected as the winner, Dreams on Horseback received $5,000 and the Bell-Wallace family shared its story on Good Morning America. The family also went to Walt Disney World Resort with the other finalist families.

“It showed my kids what something to us that feels like a part of our life, the impact it has on other people,” Carey says.

Similar to the rest of the world, Dreams on Horseback had to adjust because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell says she hopes to return to volunteering once she’s vaccinated.

Although Carey and Kevin left the board last year, Hansen says their contributions will be felt at Dreams on Horseback for years to come.

“Carey and Kevin started a legacy of program inspiration and development and implementation through their abilities, passion and crafted a path that Dreams on Horseback has followed since,” she says. “Without their vision and support … the programs would just be a shadow of what they are now.”

