Ohio's first garden-themed adventure trail expands local engagement

This spring, something new took root in Fairfield County: the Green Thumb Trail, Ohio’s very first garden-themed adventure trail.

Spanning from Pickerington to Lancaster, the colorful self-guided route invites visitors to explore locally-owned shops, markets, nurseries and botanical gardens. Along the trail, visitors can find garden-inspired goods, enjoy seasonal experiences and participate in creative workshops – from bouquet bars to build-your-own planter stations.

While the route may have taken inspiration from Fairfield County’s other adventure trails – the Sweet Tooth Trail, Route 33 Brew Trail and Covered Bridge Trail – the Green Thumb Trail is inherently unique.

“The Green Thumb Trail is a one-of-a-kind celebration of Fairfield County’s rich horticultural heritage and small-town charm. While other Ohio trails might focus on food or history, this trail is curated specifically for plant lovers, garden enthusiasts and nature seekers,” says Visit Fairfield County Director Jonett Haberfield. “It offers an immersive experience… all while showcasing the natural beauty and community pride of our region.”

Taking root

As part of the trail’s debut season, several Pickerington businesses embraced the opportunity to participate, inviting regulars and new customers alike to enjoy the trail’s fresh take on the local shopping scene.

According to Haberfield, participants were invited to take part in the trail based on their alignment with the trail’s mission: to celebrate plants, gardening and sustainability.

“We reached out to nurseries, floral shops and eco-forward attractions with strong local ties and a commitment to visitor experience to be a part of the trail, and they accepted,” Haberfield says.

Pickerington prospers

Participating in the trail offers more than just a seasonal boost for local businesses. It provides a new channel through which they can reach new customers, build community ties and celebrate what makes Pickerington’s small business scene thrive: connection.

Whether it’s a flower shop welcoming new shoppers or a farmers market increasing foot traffic, each stop along the trail plays a role in cultivating a more collaborative local economy.

“The trail gives local businesses a shared platform that’s both accessible and engaging for visitors and locals alike,” Haberfield says. “By tying together greenhouses, plant shops and farmers markets into one navigable experience, the trail helps businesses that might not typically see tourist traffic attract new audiences… (It) was designed to connect local businesses with similar customers.”

The trail isn’t all business – it also creates a sense of purpose. The trail gives participants and visitors a chance to be a part of a broader, regional effort to highlight the value of shopping not only locally, but also sustainably.

“Culturally, (the trail) reinforces that Fairfield County is a destination that values nature, creativity and has pride in its small businesses and the people behind them. There’s a story behind every greenhouse and grower, and the trail gives people a reason to go find them,” Haberfield says. “Environmentally, the trail encourages low-impact, high-value tourism. It invites people to slow down, spend time in green spaces and engage with businesses that support sustainability.”

In a time when many customers are craving more meaningful experiences, the trail encourages a more intentional type of shopping and an opportunity to connect with the people who grow, create and care for their local spaces.

Room to bloom

As the Green Thumb Trail celebrates its inaugural season, it will continue to grow – both literally and figuratively.

“The trail was designed to grow. We’re always open to adding new stops, especially as our town attracts new businesses, markets and sustainability-forward offerings,” Haberfield says. “Feedback from both visitors and partners will continue to shape the trail, ensuring it remains fresh, inspiring and deeply connected to Fairfield County’s welcoming community feel.”

For now, visitors can enjoy the trail’s many perks and explore 22 locally-owned businesses, markets and green spaces along the way. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, a curious shopper or simply looking for a fun way to spend your weekend, the Green Thumb Trail offers a chance to slow down, support local and discover something beautiful one stop at a time.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.