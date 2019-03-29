News and Information from Violet Township

Paramedic Education

By Chief Mike Little

Education has many definitions. Merriam-Webster defines it as “the action or process of educating or of being educated, or, the field of study that deals mainly with methods of teaching and learning in schools.” Dictionary.com defines it as “the act or process of imparting or acquiring particular knowledge or skills, as for a profession.” The fire service is at a crossroads with education, specifically with paramedic education. Some experts believe paramedics should now be required to attain an associate’s or bachelor’s degree to legitimize their education and the profession. Others believe the current system works well and produces highly competent paramedics.

Paramedics receive over 1,500 hours of school and clinical education. What began nearly 50 years ago with Johnny and Roy and limited education has grown and evolved into college-level subject matter. Prior to entering school, prospective students are required to attend and pass a human anatomy course at a local college. Once completed, the student must then take and pass an entry exam for paramedic school. After meeting these criteria, the paramedic education begins. The subjects covered include respiratory/cardiac emergencies, orthopedic/general injuries, general patient assessment skills, report writing, medication calculations/administration, obstetrics and neurological emergencies. This list is not all-encompassing. Students also learn skills such as how to start IVs, cardiac monitoring and reading 12-lead EKGs, dosing medications properly, various splinting techniques and administering shots. The learning does not stop here. The student spends a significant amount of time riding with local EMS agencies and in hospitals for clinical experiences. As you can see, a paramedic is highly educated once school is completed.

I tell you all of this for one reason: confidence. As the fire chief, it is my job to ensure our department and its members are providing the highest possible level of service to our community. I am confident our department meets this goal every day. Our paramedics have met all the requirements expected for their certification. Each month, we complete training in some facet of EMS. These training opportunities count as hours towards each member’s re-certification. Every two years our department has a paramedic refresher class. This class is 48 hours long and these hours count toward re-certification. The department recently created and filled an EMS coordinator position. One of the duties of the coordinator is to oversee the department’s EMS training. This assures that our paramedics are continually receiving the latest, most up-to-date training.

As you can see, your Violet Township Fire Department encourages and expects our paramedics to remain highly trained and competent. Our service to you is dependent upon this commitment. As the fire chief, I, like you, will continue to expect nothing less. If you have any questions concerning our EMS service, please call 614-837-4123. As always, we are your friends for life.

Drug Collection & Electronics Recycling Event Scheduled

By Chad Lucht, CPESC, Senior Urban Specialist, Fairfield SWCD

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has been scheduled for Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Violet Township Service Center at 490 N. Center St. Participants are asked to enter the event from the North Center Street entrance.

The Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with Violet Township; Fairfield County Sheriff’s office, and Lancaster-Fairfield County Recycling & Litter Prevention will be participating in the event.

This event marks an ongoing effort to rid the Pickerington Community’s medicine cabinets of potentially dangerous drugs, particularly controlled substances. Only prescription pill and capsules will be collected. No aerosols, inhalers, liquids, creams, gels, ointments, powders, patches, suppositories, syringes or IVs will be accepted. We ask that you black out all personal information or remove labels before bringing containers to the disposal site.

From 2018 events, residents disposed of nearly 125 pounds of pills. That was another 125 pounds that were not discarded in the trash or flushed down the sink or toilet, leading to potential contamination of groundwater and wastewater treatment plants and causing harm to aquatic life and the human water supply.

Electronic recycling is also available at this event. The following electronic items may be dropped off at no cost: computers, laptops, printers, cables, mouses, keyboards, discs, electronic clocks, VHS/DVD players, radios and cell phones. Over 11,100 pounds of electronics were recycled at last year’s events.

Please note some changes that are being implemented for televisions and monitors that are collected at the event.

CRT TVs (tube TV) - $1 per diagonal inch

LED/LCD TVs - $0.50 per diagonal inch

All monitors without a computer - $8 each

All monitors with a computer - $5 each

Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment for disposal fees.

No items containing chlorofluorocarbons, commonly utilized as a refrigerant or as a propellant in aerosol cans, will be accepted. A certified facility, such as the Lancaster Transfer Station on Ewing Street in Lancaster, must handle the disposal of this compound.

Call the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District office at 740-415-3927 or the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office at 740-652-7900 for more information about prescription drug disposal.

Call Chad Reed with Litter Prevention and Recycling at 740-681-4423 with any electronic recycling questions.

For those unable to attend this event, a drop-off box for prescription drugs is available at the Pickerington Police Department located at 1311 Refugee Rd. Needles and liquids are not permitted for disposal.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday, April 27 as we continue to rid Pickerington and Violet Township of unused medications.

Violet Township Community Center Update

By John Eisel, Director of Operations and Holly Mattei, AICP, Development Director

The Violet Township Trustees, in January, adopted the necessary resolutions and filed the required paperwork with the Fairfield County Board of Elections to place a 4.6 mill, 25-year Parks and Recreation levy on the May 7, 2019 ballot, which would generate funds to construct and operate a community center in Violet Township.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Violet Township

The conceptual plans include a 95,000-square-foot facility that would include two full-size gyms, separate competitive and leisure pools with locker rooms, a fitness area, several multi-purpose rooms, a child watch area for parents using the facility, a teaching kitchen, and a study/quiet room on the first floor. The second floor would include a walking/jogging track, exercise rooms and a messy arts and crafts room. Two outdoor athletic fields are also proposed.

The proposed site plan shows the community center being constructed at the southeast corner of Refugee and Pickerington roads. The Township has been working with a property owner for a potential land donation in this area. This area also has room for potential economic growth that may be spurred from the construction of a community center.

This proposed levy, based upon the 2019 Estimated Property Tax Valuation, would be $13.39 monthly for a $100,000 home per the appraised value on the Fairfield County Auditor’s website. The below table illustrates the yearly costs to homeowners with appraised values in $50,000 increments. Additional information on how to calculate the annual homeowner cost along with the feasibility study and other information can be found at www.investwithviolet.com.

Fairfield County Auditor's Appraised Value

This project will be a community-driven project. The residents will decide at the ballot box, if this facility will move from concept to final design and construction. If the May 7 ballot tax levy passes, Violet Township staff will begin the process to finance, design and construct the facility. It is expected that the community center would be open to the public in 2022, if the ballot issue passes this May.