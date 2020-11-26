News and Information from Violet Township

Eco-friendly Snow Removal Tips

Use just a pinch of product in your ice melt recipe

If the first 10 months of 2020 have been any indication, the weather conditions for the upcoming winter might range from blizzards to sweltering heat and anywhere in between. One thing we can probably count on, however, is we will get at least a few major snow events that leave our roads, driveways and sidewalks covered with frozen precipitation.

While the first thought in most minds might be to clear it by any means necessary to ensure a safe path to work, the grocery store or even just a walk outside to check the mail, what may not cross your mind is how the method you use may adversely affect the environment and your bank account.

For many years, salt was the go-to ice and snow melting agent used by our government and commercial road clearing crews, but eventually the effectiveness and easy availability of the product got noticed by homeowners and has been a common household tool in the battle against slippery sidewalks and driveways for decades.

In more recent years, we have seen the introduction of several different ice melt products that offer both advantages and disadvantages over the traditional sodium chloride, or rock salt. At their core, all these ice melting products are essentially chemical compounds in granular form that are dissolved and carried away by the ice and snow they melt. These solutions can end up entering the soil of yards and flower beds, being transported by storm drains to ponds and streams, or being consumed by wild animals and pets. If the chemical concentrations become too high from unnecessarily large or too frequent applications, they can harm or even kill the plants, fish and animals that are exposed to them. Knowing what products to use, what conditions are suitable for their use and how often to use them is vital for limiting harmful effects to the environment and getting the intended results without seeing too much of your money literally carried down the (storm) drain.

Based on a 2014 comparison by Consumer Reports, traditional rock salt loses effectiveness at temperatures below 20 degrees, while products containing magnesium chloride or calcium chloride maintain effectiveness at the lower temperatures; down to negative 13 degrees and negative 25 degrees, respectively. Worth noting from this report also is that nearly all commercial ice melt products can cause damage to asphalt and concrete, with the effects being magnified on concrete less than one year old.

Another factor in deciding which product to use is the differing levels of toxicity the ingredients may have toward wild and domestic animals. If you own a pet that could potentially be exposed to treated surfaces, it is highly recommended that you research or talk to a veterinarian about which products are the safest to use at your residence.

Regardless of which product you end up using this winter to ensure a clean sidewalk and driveway, the key to protecting the environment, pets, plants and your pocketbook is using it in moderation and in the right conditions.

Tommy Springer is a wildlife/education specialist of Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District.

Holiday Safety Tips

The holiday season is upon us and that means decorating will happen in our homes and office spaces. While decorating creates a festive atmosphere and adds color to our drab Ohio days, it also adds the potential for fires if not done correctly.

More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles and two of every five decoration fires occur because the decorations are too close to a heat source (NFPA, 2019). In the Christmas season, tree fires are rare but very destructive when they do happen. A heat source too close to the tree or an electrical problem causes 50 percent of the Christmas tree fires (NFPA, 2019). This year the Violet Township Fire Department is providing you with some seasonal decorating safety tips.

Decorating Safety Tips:

Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant

Keep lit candles away from decorations and any other flammable items

Place candles out of reach of children and pets

ALWAYS make sure to blow out candles before leaving the home or going to bed

If hanging lights, make sure to use only lights rated for outdoor use

Never use nails to hang lights; only use clips

Make sure to turn off all lights before leaving the home or going to bed

Christmas Tree Safety Tips:

Pick a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched

Cut two inches off the tree base before placing in the stand

Add water to the tree stand daily

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source (fireplaces, radiators, vents, candles or lights)

Only use tree lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory (UL as an example)

Strings of lights that show wear, have broken cords or loose bulb connections should be replaced

Never use candles to decorate the tree

Always turn off the tree lights before leaving the house or going to bed

If you have any questions about holiday safety or any other fire-related safety issue (other than emergencies), please call us at 614-837-4123. We are here for you 24 hours a day, every day.

As always, remember we are your “Friends for Life.”

Winter Weather Recommendations

Leaves are starting to fall which means winter is just around the corner. Violet Township has begun preparations for the winter season. We would like to ask residents to do a few things to assist us in our efforts to keep roads safe and clear this winter.

Please check that your mailbox and post are in good and sturdy shape for the upcoming season.

When snow does arrive, please help the plow drivers by moving parked cars from the curb. This allows us to clear more of the road by pushing the snow all the way to the curb.

We do have a priority we assign when it comes to the order in which we plow roads. First priority is given to the main roads followed by secondary roads and cul-de-sacs. It is very helpful if residents can remove parked cars from cul-de-sacs. This makes for safer and more efficient plowing.

When you see a plow truck, please stay back and give us space to do our work so that we can safely clear the streets and you can get where you need to be.

Violet Township would like to thank the community for passing the renewal road levy during the November election. The passage of the renewal provides the Township with the funds to properly maintain our roadway network and culverts, all without raising taxes for property owners. It is the goal of Violet Township to be able to provide safe and reliable roads for all Township residents. Our roads connect our homes, our businesses, our parks, and ultimately our entire community. On behalf of Violet Township, we thank you.