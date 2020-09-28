News and Information from Violet Township

Nothing New, Just Renew

Township places 1.5-mill road levy on ballot

Violet Township has placed a renewal of the 1.5-mill road levy on the November 2020 ballot. This levy, which represents absolutely no new taxes, will raise funds for the construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and culverts in the unincorporated areas of Violet Township. Violet Township maintains more than 105 miles of roadway in total and has spent an average of $1,379,000 per year on maintaining roads in the township in the past two years, a significant portion of which have come from the existing road levy funds.

Approval of the renewal of the levy would raise $845,000 annually, with no increase in millage for homeowners. The cost to a homeowner will be $41.83 per year, or $3.49 per month, or $0.11 per day per $100,000 of valuation.

This renewal levy is only for the unincorporated (outside of city limits) areas of Violet Township, and only residents in the unincorporated areas of the township will vote on the renewal.

The levy funds significantly bolster the township’s ability to combat the year-round wear and tear on the roads. Without the levy funds, the township would be limited to pothole filling and other minor repairs.

It is the goal of Violet Township to be able to provide safe and reliable roads for all township residents. Our roads connect our homes, our businesses, our parks and ultimately our entire community. This levy will help Violet Township achieve that goal.

When you vote in November, vote YES for the Violet Township Road Levy.

How to Reach Us

Violet Township Administrative Offices

10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd.

Pickerington, OH 43147

614-575-5556

www.violet.oh.us

Violet Township Fire Stations

Fire Chief: Michael Little

#592: 8700 Refugee Rd.

#591: 21 Lockville Rd.

#593: 2365 Taylor Park Dr.

614-837-4123

Violet Township Service Center

490 Center St.

Pickerington, OH 43147

614-382-5979

Annual Toy Drive to Kick Off with Changes

Our annual Toy Drive will still be held, but with some retooling and important changes to meet the moment. We anticipate the need for assistance in our community will be extreme this year, so please keep watching our website and social media accounts for updates and announcements.

Toy drop-off will run from Nov. 23-Dec. 23.

100% no-contact drop off.

Masks will be required to bring toys into our fire station locations.

We will be accepting ONLY the following:

New, unwrapped toys in their original boxes.

Gift cards/monetary donations.

We will NOT accept the following:

Stuffed animals.

Used or secondhand items of any kind.

No handmade/homemade items.

No items not in their original box.

No food gifts (this includes cookies and goodie drop-offs to the staff at the fire station).

A drive through drop-off event will be held on Dec. 5. More information will be posted on our website and social media closer to this event.

The fire station lobbies at Station 591 and Station 592 will be open for drop-off only between the hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Doors will be unlocked during that time, so all you need to do is drop the item(s) in the designated container.

Station 591 – drop inside the vestibule on the Columbus Street door.

Station 592 – drop in the lobby at the front door on Refugee Road.

Station 593 – we will have some type of an outdoor drop box located just outside the door at our station on Taylor Park Drive.

If you have a large amount of toys, bikes, etc. that have been donated, please contact us at 614-837-4123 to discuss drop-off arrangements.

There will be a designated gift card and monetary donation box located at each fire station. Please place those items inside that designated box.

There will be limited toy drop-off boxes in other locations around the township due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Please keep checking our social media and website for those locations as the start date nears.

Our fire stations will remain closed to the public for general visits and tours through the end of this year.

We will not be receiving baked goods or food donations of any kind for staff members unless approved in advance by the officer in charge. Casual visits to see the equipment will not be permitted.

If you or someone you know is in need for the coming holiday season, please contact your school’s guidance counselor, your local church, Fairfield County Information Referral or other charitable organization. Please do not contact the fire department for assistance. Information and updates on how to apply for assistance will be posted on our website and social media if it is received or updated.

In past years, our community has been very gracious with donations for those in need. Our hope is that your support will again allow us to help those in need this year. Although we have had to place a number of restrictions on this year’s toy drive, we feel confident the community will rise to the occasion. We thank you in advance for your support and look forward to making the holiday bright and happy for those in need.