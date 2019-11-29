News and Information from the City of Pickerington

Refugee Road Infrastructure Project Updates

As most Pickerington residents are aware, the Refugee Road corridor between Woodstock Avenue to the east and the City of Columbus (Wheatfield Drive) has been under construction for the past year.

Engineering design for the project started in 2015. Construction commenced in 2018 with the relocation of underground utilities. While project delays due to weather and unforeseen underground utility conflicts have been frustrating to both the City and its residents, the project is scheduled for completion in late 2020.

The updated Refugee Road will have the following components:

Additional lanes through the entire corridor including two turn lanes from Refugee to SR 256 in both directions.

Curb and gutter along the entire length of the project.

New roundabout at Fuller’s Way; this will be the City’s first roundabout.

New bike path, providing access form SR 256 to the existing Blacklick Creek Trail.

Planned construction next year will include work mainly on the south side of Refugee Road and at the SR 256 and Fuller’s Way intersections. Similar to this year, barricades will be placed to provide safety for construction workers and separation from vehicles. There will continue to be periodic isolated closures along the corridor as construction continues. Access for businesses will remain a priority. When necessary, message boards will be used to highlight specific construction activities.

The total project cost is estimated at $15 million, the largest project in the history of the City of Pickerington. Innovative funding strategies have provided more than $12 million in federal and state funding. Funding sources include the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, Federal Highway Administration, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, and the Ohio Public Works Commission. Local funding from the City of Pickerington is estimated at $2.5 million, or less than 20 percent of the overall project cost.

The City of Pickerington has strived to communicate project information through social media and its email, PavingForProgress@pickerington.net. We invite questions, concerns and comments regarding this important project.

Season of Giving is Year-Round for Pickerington residents

It’s the season of giving, and one of the easiest and most impactful ways you can give is to a neighbor in need. Pickerington isn’t a stranger to this kind gesture – staff members at the City of Pickerington say they witness generosity often.

The Utility Billing Department may not come to mind when giving donations, but it can have a big impact on a family’s life.

“We’ve had people come in here on shut-off day and hand us extra cash and ask that we put it toward someone else’s (water) bill,” says clerk Tracy Zullo. “We’ve also had people come in that pulled a shut-off notice from a neighbor’s door and just wanted to take care of it for them.”

It’s those acts of kindness that go a long way for someone trying to make ends meet.

“It’s a very emotional thing having your water shut off,” says Zullo. “It’s not something we enjoy doing and it’s the hardest part of this job.”

Sharon Leasure has worked for the City of Pickerington for 17 years and has seen many instances where people are in tears over their financial situation.

“We know the people that struggle each month and so it’s a nice thing when someone steps in to help them out,” Leasure says.

Both Leasure and Zullo say there is one family that comes in on the same day every year to help pay overdue bills for complete strangers. And Leasure was at the City when a local church gave $10,000 to cover past due bills.

“Customers that were on the receiving end of that donation then came back later and wanted to pay it forward to someone else,” Leasure says.

The Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department runs the Community Garden and there’s one plot that is truly all about community. Plot 46 belongs to the Fairfield County Master Gardeners. Gardener Keith Eichhorn says this year’s plot produced 140 pounds of fresh produce that was delivered to the Pickerington Food Pantry.

“Since it was a challenging year weather-wise, it did not do quite as well as expected, but they did receive some high-quality fresh produce (cabbage, carrots, onions) that was greatly appreciated by the people who work there,” Eichhorn says. “It is our pleasure to give back to the community this way.”

Pickerington Zoning Officer Mike Magee says a big part of his job is responding to complaints from people about their neighbors.

“I would say most of the calls I receive are about grass and trash,” he says.

Magee says instead of calling him, he would like to see more people reach out to their neighbor and find out what’s going on in their life that may be preventing them from keeping up on things around their house.

“There are a lot of people out there facing real challenges with their health, a death in the family, et cetera, and they could really benefit from a helping hand,” Magee says.

Churches, school groups and civic organizations often contact the City and ask where they can help. Mayor’s Executive Assistant Tammy Sawyer coordinates all the volunteer projects.

“Pickerington is a very generous community. We have a lot of people that call our office asking how they can serve. And while working with them on the big projects is great, I find some of the greatest rewards are in connecting neighbors to other neighbors,” Sawyer says. “You don’t always know what people are struggling with. One act of kindness can go a long way.”

Remembering a Friend

The City of Pickerington recently lost a good friend and community servant. Ted Hackworth passed away Sept. 16. Ted served Pickerington in many ways over the years, most recently as the Mayor's representative to the Planning & Zoning Commission. He also served on City Council, was president of the Senior Center Board and was instrumental in bringing Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit routes to Pickerington. He will be missed.

Congratulations to Pickerington Police Officer Mercedes Gavins

Gavins was recently awarded the Franklin County Sheriff's Office STAR award – STAR represents Selflessness, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect. The officer should be of high ethics, good character, and goes above and beyond for the residents within their jurisdiction and Franklin County. Gavins has been with the PPD since 2015.