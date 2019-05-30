News and Information from the City of Pickerington

New Faces Bring Fresh Ideas

In the past year, two new leaders have joined the ranks of Pickerington City Council. Crystal Hicks and Jaclyn Rohaly are the newest faces on the seven-member council, but they’re not new to the City or to service.

Crystal Hicks

Hicks was appointed to her council seat by Mayor Lee Gray in June 2018 and jumped right into her new role. She currently serves as chairperson of the Rules Committee, vice chairperson of the Safety Committee, and the Parks and Recreation Board Representative.

“I’ve learned so many things since my first day on City Council. Most of what I’ve learned has come from being involved with the committees. I get to ask questions, learn how we do things and, most importantly, the why,” says Hicks. “I think my biggest strength is my ability to understand and connect with others. I think that people trust me and know that I will speak honestly and do my best. I’m willing to lead by example and do more to ensure that the City of Pickerington continues to be successful now and into the future.”

Hicks and her family moved to Pickerington in 2004 after being drawn to the schools and the sense of community. “My favorite part about Pickerington is the big city suburban appeal with a hometown feeling of pride. I love how the community supports our local schools and businesses.”

Hicks is an employee of Nationwide Children's Hospital, serves on the steering committee for her HOA and volunteers with PYAA, Pickerington Central Football and the schools. Her husband and her children serve as her inspiration.

“I hope they are proud of their mom and that I can help make a difference in our community.”

Jaclyn Rohaly

Jaclyn Rohaly says she’s been blessed with great neighbors and lifelong friendships as a result of living in Pickerington the past 17 years, and she’s excited for an opportunity to serve those same neighbors.

“I want to give back to the community and I know that City Council has a big impact. I want to make sure that everyone that lives here, or moves here, has the same great experiences that I’ve had and continue to have,” Rohaly says.

Mayor Gray appointed Rohaly to her seat in February of this year. Rohaly is an employee at Nationwide Children's Hospital and is a member of the Development Board for Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation. She volunteers as a cheer coach and at her church.

Rohaly says that her time on City Council is already teaching her the importance of listening to both sides of an argument before making an informed decision.

“The Mayor and City Council have the residents’ interests at heart. There is a great deal of discussion before executing any new plan for the city. We have a clear focus of what needs to get done and work as a team,” Rohaly says.

Both Hicks and Rohaly see Pickerington as a City that is thriving and are excited to help shape what comes next.

“I see Pickerington continuing to thrive and being at the forefront of our surrounding cities. I see the City building on what has already been established such as great infrastructure, economic vitality and good IT connectivity,” says Rohaly.“We have an amazing leadership team. We all have the same goals – make sure Pickerington remains a great place to live, listen to our citizens and ensure our City stays fiscally responsible. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this community,” adds Hicks.

With the additions of Hicks and Rohaly, Pickerington now has the strongest female leadership in City history; Council Vice President Tricia Sanders is in her second term.

Fourth of July Changes

Fireworks. A parade. Entertainment. The ways Pickerington celebrates Independence Day won’t change in 2019, but some of the logistics will.

The City and Violet Township agreed to make changes to this year’s event, in the interest of public safety.

“We had to make some changes to provide a higher level of security and make people safe. People will still enjoy a great celebration,” says Mayor Lee Gray.

The biggest change will be the fireworks moving to July 3. Leaders agreed with an administrative recommendation to move fireworks to the 3rd (aligning it with Columbus’ Red, White & Boom and similar celebrations held in surrounding communities) to reduce crowds and outsiders who might seek to cause trouble in Pickerington. The location and time for the fireworks won’t change; the show will still be launched from the property of Pickerington High School Central at 10 p.m.

After two years of fighting incidents at Victory Park, the Violet Township Trustees agreed that meaningful changes needed to be made to improve the safety of our community.

The following morning will be the annual July 4 parade, beginning at 10 a.m. This is a change from more recent years when the parade was held in the evening. But the parade route will step off from Opportunity Way and end at Ridgeview Junior High, just as it always has. Participation in the parade is free and those wishing to take part can contact the Pickerington Parks & Recreation Department or fill out an application at www.pickerington.net.

Pickerington Native Tabbed as Top Law Enforcement Official

Public safety is a family business for Pickerington’s new chief of police. Tod Cheney was born and raised in Pickerington and knew at a young age that he wanted to go into service, largely inspired by his father. Cheney’s dad started in law enforcement as a Columbus police officer before moving to the Columbus Division of Fire, from which he eventually retired.

“My father has always been my role model and my family is a big inspiration for me,” says Cheney.

Most of his family lives close by. Cheney was born and raised in Pickerington, a 1992 graduate of PHS

“This was a very tight-knit community growing up. It seemed like everyone knew everyone in the town. I always remember it being a very safe community, no one in our neighborhood ever locked their doors.”

The path that led him to the City’s top law enforcement job started with a stint in the U.S. Army where Cheney was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He then spent time as an auxiliary deputy with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Pickerington Police Department in 1995.

His first role with PPD was as a patrol officer. He served as K9 officer for eight years, was promoted to sergeant in 2008 and to commander of the patrol division in 2015. Cheney was hired as the new chief of police on March 25, replacing Mike Taylor. He now leads 34 full-time officers and 10 dispatchers.

Cheney is a graduate of the FBI National Academy/University of Virginia, the Police Executive Leadership College and The Ohio State University Public Safety Leadership Academy.

“[Chief] Cheney has an outstanding record and impressive credentials,” says City Manager Frank Wiseman. “He is well-known and respected in the community and we felt confident he was the right man for the job.”

“I have been very fortunate to take part in numerous training and leadership schools throughout the years and those have allowed me to be around law enforcement officials from not only this state, but from around the country, even around the world. I can honestly say that the officers of our department, man for man and woman for woman, are as good as any group of officers I have been around. Although we aren’t perfect, and we do make mistakes, we strive for excellence in all we do,” says Cheney.

Cheney isn’t looking to make any radical changes, acknowledging that the department runs well and has an excellent reputation. But he does want to increase the focus on community policing efforts.

“Community policing is a fundamental part of law enforcement. To properly do our job we need public involvement and support. It’s my goal to do everything possible to enhance our relationship with our community stakeholders. I’ve already began to meet with community members and will continue to do that.”

Cheney is also working toward a citizen’s police academy. He wants Pickerington residents to better understand what officers do on a regular basis and he wants their input on how they can continue to improve their efforts.

“If we all want the safest community possible, we have to have mutual cooperation.”

For Cheney, Pickerington is his hometown. And while he recognizes that the City has more than doubled in size since he was a kid, he’s committed to keeping it one of the safest places in central Ohio to raise a family.