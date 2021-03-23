News and Information from the City of Pickerington

Congrats: Welcome Aboard and Job Well Done

Congratulations to Pickerington’s newest police officer, Nathan Vaughn. He was sworn in at a recent City Council meeting by Mayor Lee Gray. Ofc. Vaughn previously served with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Development Services Specialist Phyllicia Faieta recently earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Franklin University. Phyllicia has worked for Pickerington for five years and also calls the City home. She’s a valuable member of the team and her commitment to furthering her education will benefit us for years to come. Way to go, Phyllicia!

City Curfew Reminder

As the weather warms up, the Pickerington Police Department wants to remind you that the City has a juvenile curfew law which prohibits or restricts children under the age of 18 from being out after certain hours.

If you are under 14, you must be inside by 10 p.m.

If you are under 16, you must be inside by 11 p.m.

If you are under 18, you must be inside by midnight.

The Pickerington Codified Ordinance states:

648.11 MINOR’S CURFEW.

(a)Responsibility of Minors.

Minors under 14: No minor under the age of fourteen years shall engage in any employment or be upon or in any street, park or public place in the Municipality between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. of the following day, unless accompanied by his or her parent, guardian or other person having the care, custody and/or control of such minor.

Minors under 16: No minor under the age of sixteen years shall loiter or be upon or in any street, park or public place in the Municipality between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. of the following day, unless accompanied by his or her parent, guardian or other person having the care, custody and/or control of such minor.

Minors under 18: No minor under the age of eighteen years shall loiter or be upon or in any street, park or public place between the hours of 12 midnight and 5 a.m., unless accompanied by his or her parent, guardian or other person having the care, custody and/or control of such minor.

Responsibility of Parents: No parent, guardian or other person having the care, custody and/or control of a minor under the age of eighteen years shall knowingly permit such minor to violate any of the provisions of subsection (a) hereof.

Exceptions: A minor may travel, traverse or be upon orin any street, park or public place, while directly en route to or from any public or parochial school functions or service club dances.

Travel Checklist

Looking to travel again in 2021? The City of Pickerington is a licensed agency and can process passports, but by appointment only. The City does not accept walk-ins. Appointments can be made by calling 614-837-3974.

Applicants will need a completed application, proof of citizenship and photocopy, proof of identity and photocopy, a recent color photograph which must meet passport requirements and a check or money for fees. Credit cards are not an accepted form of payment.

For questions regarding the necessary documents, please call the City. And for a further look at what’s required, visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html.