News and Information from the City of Pickerington

Brown: City’s longest serving patrol officer

Not everyone that goes to work loves their job. But Dean Brown isn’t like everyone else. Pickerington’s longest serving patrol officer loves what he does, even if it wasn’t his first career choice.

“I didn’t want to be a cop. I went to college (Hocking Tech) to be a park ranger or game warden. I was majoring in recreational wildlife and was taking a class called Laws of Arrest: Search and Seizure. The instructor said it would be beneficial to go through law enforcement training because there’s so much depth in the laws. So I did. I thought I’d get a couple years under my belt and then go and be a game warden.”

That was 30 years ago.

Brown came to Pickerington in 1990 as an auxiliary officer and also worked at the water department. When a full-time police officer position opened, Chief John Fuller knew Brown was the right candidate for the job and offered him the position.

Over the years he has been a part of drug task forces, is a precision shooter, worked as a motorcycle officer and also as a bike officer. When asked which job was his favorite, Brown said all of the above.

He loves what he does and it shows.

“I love being with people and forming relationships in the community. They support us and I really appreciate that. I also just like helping people. When someone calls or comes in and said Officer Brown helped them, it makes me feel good. It might take me five minutes to help change a tire or something, but that small gesture could change someone’s day for the better.”

One of Brown’s more memorable moments on the job is when he helped save the life of a teenage boy.

“We got a call about an unresponsive teen. The mom could see her son through a window and when we arrived she was screaming for us to save her son. I kicked in the door and it looked like my kid laying there. I thought he was gone. Another officer, Jim Gallagher, showed up and we started working on him and were able to bring him back to life. I saw the kid probably six months later and he was doing well. We found out he had a medical issue that led to that moment. Saving him was probably one of the most fulfilling moments of my career.”

But not all calls have a happy ending. Brown has seen a lot of difficult things in 30 years and said he has survived by shutting off his feelings (in the moment) and leaning on his training.

“You don’t react with emotions at the time. You lose it later. I’ve definitely had a lot of those moments over the years.”

Officer Brown unwinds by spending time with family, his 6-year-old quarter horse Arizona Sunrise and hiking.

In fact, Brown has taken many trips along the Appalachian Trail. In September he hiked more than 100 miles through Virginia.

Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney has worked with Brown for 25 years and says he’s an invaluable part of the department.

“When I think of someone that has the attributes required to be a good police officer such as honesty, integrity, fairness and compassion, I think of Officer Dean Brown. Combine those attributes with his experience, nearly 30 years as a police officer, and you end up with an excellent officer. Anyone that has been around this community for any period of time knows Officer Brown and the passion he has for his job. Our community is lucky to have had Dean serving it for all these years.”

Brown said he enjoys being a mentor to the younger officers.

“I want them to understand it’s a lot of how you talk to people. You don’t have to be a tough guy all the time. There’s a time and place for it, but you get a lot further with people if you just talk with them, laugh with them. You can still give the ticket, but you can also be nice. We’ve got good officers coming up and I want them to understand you don’t always have to be badge heavy.”

Retirement is still a few years away for Officer Brown but he knows exactly how he plans to spend it.

“Fishing with my kids and grandkids with an empty hook in the water. I’m just going to sit and enjoy the peace and quiet.”

Snow Removal: How You Can Help City Workers

Do not park your car on the street (if possible) during periods of snow removal

Push or shovel the snow to the LEFT side of your driveway if you can

Residents and business owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks

Make sure the postal carrier can reach your mailbox for delivery

Please note: we are unable to plow individual driveways

The City is not responsible for damage to basketball poles or other items in the roadway

The City of Pickerington appreciates your cooperation and strives to provide safe roads within the City. Allow extra time and slow down during snow events. If you have any questions, please call the Service Department at 614-833-2292.

A special thank you to PHSC teacher Matt Young and his art students for their work on Santa’s Mailbox. Mr. Young and his students volunteered their time and gave the mailbox a new look for 2020, and it was a big hit with Pickerington families! All totaled 691 letters were mailed to Santa. Each child received a response if they included their return address.