News and Information from the City of Pickerington

City Welcomes New Service Director

The City of Pickerington has a new service director. Don Rector previously worked for Fairfield County as both a director and deputy director of County Utilities for 13 years. Additionally, he held the position of general manager for Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District for nine years. According to City Manager Greg Butcher, Rector’s previous positions afforded him an opportunity to work in high growth communities, positioning the City of Pickerington to leverage that experience for this role.

“The hiring of Don Rector is a win for the City and makes a strong team stronger. His breadth of experience and professional relationships will prove vital as we move the city forward,” Butcher says. “Don has many connections within the development and engineering areas and local government communities.”

Rector is a graduate of the University of Akron and is a registered professional engineer in the State of Ohio.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity and humbled to work under such strong leadership,” Rector says. “My career has always been in public service and one of the things I look most forward to is using my knowledge and experience to best serve the City’s residents. Pickerington has a great staff in place and I can already tell the employees work hard and have a lot of pride in what they do. Customer service will remain our top priority.”

Rector resides in Violet Township with his wife, Nancy, and three children.

Congratulations

Pickerington Police Detective Tom Spreen was recently awarded the prestigious Franklin County Law Enforcement S.T.A.R. Award for 2020. “S.T.A.R.” stands for Selflessness, Teamwork, Accountability and Respect for the residents of our community. The award is given out each year by the Franklin County Sheriff to deserving law enforcement officers in the Columbus metro area who exhibit these outstanding qualities. Det. Spreen exemplifies all of these outstanding character traits on a daily basis. Congratulations Det. Spreen, we are very proud of you!!

Carolyn Sharp

Congratulations to Carolyn Sharp on her retirement from the Pickerington Police Department after 33 years! Carolyn was a dispatcher her entire career, serving as Chief Dispatcher since 1999. She will be sorely missed.

Wayne Patterson is also retiring from the City after 21 years as a Service Tech and Parks Maintenance employee. Wayne has done a great job and takes a lot of pride in his work. Congratulations and enjoy retirement, Wayne!

City's Financial Data Goes Online

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced recently that the City of Pickerington has joined OhioCheckbook.gov.

“We’re excited to welcome the City of Pickerington as our newest Ohio Checkbook partner,” Sprague says. “OhioCheckbook.gov provides taxpayers an inside look at how their dollars are spent. When residents have access to spending information, they take greater interest in the important decisions that have a lasting impact on their communities.”

A few new faces have joined the Pickerington Income Tax Department. Pictured L-R is Tax Administrator Jenni Fausnaugh, Clerk Vicki Cordle and new clerks Diedra Long, Kelly Daugherty and Lori Anderson.

The City of Pickerington is the 12th government entity in Fairfield County to join OhioCheckbook.gov. The City’s online checkbook includes more than 24,360 individual transactions that represent over $62.1 million in spending from Jan. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020.

“We’re proud of all the financial decisions we make in Pickerington and this is another opportunity for people to be able to see and share in those decisions,” says Mayor Lee Gray. “Thanks to the Ohio Treasurer’s office for offering this resource as a way of promoting transparency in government, and for allowing the City of Pickerington to utilize it.”

OhioCheckbook.gov launched in June 2020. The new transparency website combined OhioCheckbook.com (previously administered by the Treasurer’s office) and Ohio’s Interactive Budget (previously operated by the Office of Budget and Management) to create a single, one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local levels of government.

By streamlining website administration, eliminating duplication, and reducing overall operating costs, OhioCheckbook.gov will keep government transparency at taxpayers’ fingertips for years to come.

You can learn more about the City of Pickerington by visiting www.checkbook.ohio.gov/Cities/City-of-Pickerington.