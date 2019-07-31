Pickerington Calendar | August/September 2019

Selections from the Pizzuti Collection
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Decorative Arts Center of Ohio,
145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org
See selections from Ron Pizzuti’s extensive art collection. Featuring 26 different artists with mediums ranging from paintings to sculptures and everything in between.
Through Aug. 26
Family Fun Nights
4-9 p.m., Mondays, Get Air Pickerington, 1075 Hill Rd. N., www.trampolineparkpickerington.com
Relax with your family after a long day of work and head to Get Air for family fun nights where families of 4-10 can get 20 percent off their jump time.
Through Sept. 26
Outdoor Farmers’ Market
4-7 p.m., Thursdays, North Center Street, 89 N. Center St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
This weekly gathering promises baked goods, crafts and, of course, fresh produce.
Aug. 1
DIY Drop-In
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or a curious beginner, you can use the library’s machines to make beautiful creations out of the materials you bring.
Aug. 1
Potter-y Wizard Party
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Combustion Brewery parking lot, 80 W. Church St., www.picktownartworks.com
Longtime Harry Potter fan? Head to Combustion Brewery’s second floor for a night of wizardly fun hosted by Picktown Art Works Studio, complete with food and drinks, games, trivia and two items of your choice to paint.
Aug. 2
Friday Night Flicks
9-11 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for this free event.
Aug. 3
Pelotonia
8 a.m.-noon, Columbus & Center streets, www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Come cheer on cyclists as they ride through the village.
Aug. 3
Teen Night
8-10 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr. S., ci.pickerington.oh.us
Teens can enjoy a summer night time celebration by the pool before heading back to school.
Aug. 3
American Red Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org sponsor code: Pickerington Library.
Aug. 3
Pickerington KidsFest
1-5 p.m., Pickerington Mount Carmel Sports Complex, 630 Hill Rd. N., www.kidslinked.com
This family festival includes a balloon artist, glitter tattoos, a scavenger hunt, contests, bingo and more!
Aug. 3-31
Yoga in the Park
8-10 a.m., Saturdays, Victory Park, Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Be sure to bring your own yoga mat to this free event!
Aug. 4
One-Year Anniversary Workshop
2-5 p.m., AR Workshop Pickerington, 1039 Hill Rd. N., www.arworkshop.com/pickerington
Celebrate AR Workshop Pickerington’s one-year anniversary at this special, discounted wood workshop.
Aug. 4
Summer Concert Series
7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Grab your lawn chairs or blankets, this event is free.
Aug. 10
Open House at Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum
10 a.m.-3 p.m., 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Learn about local history at this free event.
Aug. 10
Zoo to You: Summer Reading Finale with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
1-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way,
Celebrate the end of Summer Reading: A Universe of Stories by meeting the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s animal ambassadors.
Aug. 10
Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum presents
Life on the Ohio-Erie Canal
1-3 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickhistory.org
Living history performer and professor Chris Hart becomes Captian John B. Reynolds of the 1800s canal boat, The Hard Cider, and tells stories about “his” adventures at this free event.
Aug. 11
Artist Talk: Tony Mendoza
2 p.m., Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org
Hear photographer Tony Mendoza share his stories and artistic process behind his works on display.
Aug. 15
First Day of School for Grades 1-12
Parents rejoice; it’s that time of year again.
Aug. 16-18
Seton Parish Festival
5-11 p.m., Friday; 2-11 p.m., Saturday; noon-5 p.m., Sunday; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd. N., www.setonparish.com
Come to the 30th annual festival and enjoy games, food and live music.
Aug. 28
Wellness Series: Lunch and Learn
12:30-1:30 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
This month’s series is hosted by Massage Therapy of Ohio.
Sept. 2
Labor Day Lions Club Parade & Fish Fry
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Come watch the parade and enjoy some food while supporting the Lions Club.
Sept. 2
Dog Splash
4:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr. S., ci.pickerington.oh.us
Have a blast and a splash with your dog while you swim and mingle with other dogs and their owners at the pool.
Sept. 6-7
Lithopolis Honeyfest
3-7 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday; Columbus St., www.lithopolishoneyfest.com
The 13th annual Honeyfest is promised to be “bigger and better than ever!” Expect live music, crafts, lots of honey and more.
Sept. 7-28
Free Yoga in The Loft
10-11 a.m., Saturdays, The Loft at Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Bring your own yoga mat and get ready to namaste at this free event.
Sept. 14
Open House at Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickhistory.org
Step back in time at this free event.
Sept. 14
Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum presents Ohio Presidential First Ladies’ History, Jewelry and Fashion
1-3 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickhistory.org
Dr. Mari Halkovich, retired school district superintendent and antique business owner, presents various pieces including hair combs and mourning jewelry from Ohio’s Presidential First Ladies personal collections.
Sept. 21
Pickerington Oktoberfest
Noon-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery parking lot, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Celebrate a traditional German Oktoberfest while supporting local charities. Enjoy live music, brews on tap, local wines and food vendors.
Sept. 21-Dec. 29
The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday; Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org
Learn about the eight presidents from Ohio through items on display such as clothing, furniture, campaign materials and more.
Sept. 25
Buttons for Your Backpack
4-6 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
With school back in session, come make a button for your backpack and check out the Homework Help Center.
Sept. 27
Lunch Mob
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rule 3, 650 Windmiller Dr., www.pickeringtonchamber.com
Find out what’s on the all-American menu that Rule 3 has to offer at the September edition of the Lunch Mob.