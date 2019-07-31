Pickerington Calendar | August/September 2019

Selections from the Pizzuti Collection

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Decorative Arts Center of Ohio,

145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

See selections from Ron Pizzuti’s extensive art collection. Featuring 26 different artists with mediums ranging from paintings to sculptures and everything in between.

Through Aug. 26

Family Fun Nights

4-9 p.m., Mondays, Get Air Pickerington, 1075 Hill Rd. N., www.trampolineparkpickerington.com

Relax with your family after a long day of work and head to Get Air for family fun nights where families of 4-10 can get 20 percent off their jump time.

Through Sept. 26

Outdoor Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m., Thursdays, North Center Street, 89 N. Center St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This weekly gathering promises baked goods, crafts and, of course, fresh produce.

Aug. 1

DIY Drop-In

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or a curious beginner, you can use the library’s machines to make beautiful creations out of the materials you bring.

Aug. 1

Potter-y Wizard Party

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Combustion Brewery parking lot, 80 W. Church St., www.picktownartworks.com

Longtime Harry Potter fan? Head to Combustion Brewery’s second floor for a night of wizardly fun hosted by Picktown Art Works Studio, complete with food and drinks, games, trivia and two items of your choice to paint.

Aug. 2

Friday Night Flicks

9-11 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for this free event.

Aug. 3

Pelotonia

8 a.m.-noon, Columbus & Center streets, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Come cheer on cyclists as they ride through the village.

Aug. 3

Teen Night

8-10 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr. S., ci.pickerington.oh.us

Teens can enjoy a summer night time celebration by the pool before heading back to school.

Aug. 3

American Red Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org sponsor code: Pickerington Library.

Aug. 3

Pickerington KidsFest

1-5 p.m., Pickerington Mount Carmel Sports Complex, 630 Hill Rd. N., www.kidslinked.com

This family festival includes a balloon artist, glitter tattoos, a scavenger hunt, contests, bingo and more!

Aug. 3-31

Yoga in the Park

8-10 a.m., Saturdays, Victory Park, Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Be sure to bring your own yoga mat to this free event!

Aug. 4

One-Year Anniversary Workshop

2-5 p.m., AR Workshop Pickerington, 1039 Hill Rd. N., www.arworkshop.com/pickerington

Celebrate AR Workshop Pickerington’s one-year anniversary at this special, discounted wood workshop.

Aug. 4

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Grab your lawn chairs or blankets, this event is free.

Aug. 10

Open House at Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum

10 a.m.-3 p.m., 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Learn about local history at this free event.

Aug. 10

Zoo to You: Summer Reading Finale with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way,

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Celebrate the end of Summer Reading: A Universe of Stories by meeting the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s animal ambassadors.

Aug. 10

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum presents

Life on the Ohio-Erie Canal

1-3 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickhistory.org

Living history performer and professor Chris Hart becomes Captian John B. Reynolds of the 1800s canal boat, The Hard Cider, and tells stories about “his” adventures at this free event.

Aug. 11

Artist Talk: Tony Mendoza

2 p.m., Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

Hear photographer Tony Mendoza share his stories and artistic process behind his works on display.

Aug. 15

First Day of School for Grades 1-12

pickerington.k12.oh.us

Parents rejoice; it’s that time of year again.

Aug. 16-18

Seton Parish Festival

5-11 p.m., Friday; 2-11 p.m., Saturday; noon-5 p.m., Sunday; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd. N., www.setonparish.com

Come to the 30th annual festival and enjoy games, food and live music.

Aug. 28

Wellness Series: Lunch and Learn

12:30-1:30 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This month’s series is hosted by Massage Therapy of Ohio.

Sept. 2

Labor Day Lions Club Parade & Fish Fry

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Come watch the parade and enjoy some food while supporting the Lions Club.

Sept. 2

Dog Splash

4:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr. S., ci.pickerington.oh.us

Have a blast and a splash with your dog while you swim and mingle with other dogs and their owners at the pool.

Sept. 6-7

Lithopolis Honeyfest

3-7 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday; Columbus St., www.lithopolishoneyfest.com

The 13th annual Honeyfest is promised to be “bigger and better than ever!” Expect live music, crafts, lots of honey and more.

Sept. 7-28

Free Yoga in The Loft

10-11 a.m., Saturdays, The Loft at Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Bring your own yoga mat and get ready to namaste at this free event.

Sept. 14

Open House at Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickhistory.org

Step back in time at this free event.

Sept. 14

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum presents Ohio Presidential First Ladies’ History, Jewelry and Fashion

1-3 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickhistory.org

Dr. Mari Halkovich, retired school district superintendent and antique business owner, presents various pieces including hair combs and mourning jewelry from Ohio’s Presidential First Ladies personal collections.

Sept. 21

Pickerington Oktoberfest

Noon-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery parking lot, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Celebrate a traditional German Oktoberfest while supporting local charities. Enjoy live music, brews on tap, local wines and food vendors.

Sept. 21-Dec. 29

The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday; Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

Learn about the eight presidents from Ohio through items on display such as clothing, furniture, campaign materials and more.

Sept. 25

Buttons for Your Backpack

4-6 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

With school back in session, come make a button for your backpack and check out the Homework Help Center.

Sept. 27

Lunch Mob

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rule 3, 650 Windmiller Dr., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Find out what’s on the all-American menu that Rule 3 has to offer at the September edition of the Lunch Mob.