Local sweet treats in Pickerington

Whether it’s morning, afternoon or night, Pickerington has a variety of treats to satisfy your cravings anytime of the day. Many of these sweet spots are family-owned, adding a sense of community to every bite.

Sweet start

Expand Porters Coffee & Bakery

If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth bright and early, there are a couple spots that can do just that.

Locally owned, Porters Coffee House has locations all over Pickerington. This spot can satisfy your cravings with coffee, pastries, sandwiches and made-to-order cakes by Cakes Creatively by Crystal. House favorites include Porter’s Pocket Candy, a blend of caramel and butterscotch, and the White House Mocha, a white chocolate mocha with a touch of caramel.

Expand Soroso Coffee

Sorso Coffee is owned by the Nevin Family, many of whom have been proud Pickerington locals for 19 years. This coffee shop offers a wide variety of beverages with and without coffee. Cool off with one of its specialty frappes such as Birthday Surprise, flavored with buckeyes and chocolate covered strawberries. Or, try its signature tiramisu latte, which is a dessert in a cup.

Expand Perfectly Dipped

If you’re looking for a sweet pick me up during the day, Perfectly Dipped is the place to check out. This shop is perfect for chocolate lovers with chocolate covered strawberries, grapes, pretzels and more.

Post-dinner sweets

Pickerington has a large selection of locally owned restaurants which also serve great treats, so don’t forget to check out these dessert menus.

Expand Hangry City

Owned by two brothers and located across the street from Pickerington North High School, Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern offers fresh pizza and subs. But that’s not all – its dessert menu features funnel fries and New York-style cheesecake.

Hangry City Grille and Spirits, family-owned and operated, offers a variety of creative sliders and appetizers. Finish the meal off with whoopie pies from local confectionary OMG Sweets. Flavors such as mint chocolate chip, buckeye and traditional chocolate with vanilla buttercream are perfect for a sweet ending to any meal. Feeling adventurous? Try the banana pudding shooter.

La Fogata Grille serves authentic Mexican cuisine made with fresh ingredients. Pair your meal with one of its refreshing margaritas, available in fruity flavors such as banana, mango and strawberry. Check out the restaurant’s Mexican dessert options afterward, from fried ice cream to sopapillas.

Cool off

Expand Johnson's Real Ice Cream

With warm summer weather, sometimes all you want is something cold and sweet.

Celebrating 75 years, Johnson’s Real Ice Cream transformed the former Sunoco station, a cornerstone of Olde Village, into its new location. Try some of Johnson’s many traditional flavors such as bubblegum and blueberry pie.

Crepe & Boba Station also offers a way to cool off with its refreshing milk and fruit boba tea. Pair the tea with signature crepe flavors such as marshmallow or brownie.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.