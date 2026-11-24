Everyone deserves a little magic during the holidays, but for some, bringing the holiday spirit comes with added stress. Thanks to a local Pickerington business, one family each year receives a little extra sparkle through a free, custom-designed holiday light display.

Helping during the holidays

Since 2024, the Pickerington Local School District has partnered with Humbug Holiday Lighting to bring a free outdoor holiday light display to families going through tough times.

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The newly married couple who own the business, Kerri Vennon and Everett Johnson, say they’ve always wanted to give back, and after starting Humbug three years ago, they immediately reached out to the school district.

“We wanted to do something special for the community, special for the young people,” Johnson says. “And considering that we're doing something Christmas related, I feel like it's just the right thing to do.”

“Yeah, it was a fun way to give back some Christmas cheer,” Vennon adds. “Being able to give back in a way that people can have fun and kids can really get in the holiday spirit was kind of what we were looking for.”

To achieve this, they partnered with the Office of Prevention and Intervention at Pickerington Schools.

The counselors and social workers who work in this department serve as the link between home, school and the community, addressing all nonacademic barriers to student success. Dr. Marvella Allen, the director of Prevention and Intervention, says they oversee some of their most vulnerable families such as foster kids or those experiencing homelessness, while also providing substance abuse support and crisis response efforts. They also provide social-emotional learning, which helps kids create social awareness and develop positive and healthy relationships while making responsible decisions.

She says school counselors across the district nominate a family they are working with who they know are experiencing hardships and then the district office team votes for who will receive the lights.

“I think it’s important to remember that while many people look at the holidays as something that’s exciting and fun and an opportunity to get together with family and friends, for some people, the holidays are also a time where they're navigating grief and loss,” Allen says.

By mid-October, the family is voted on and notified by Humbug Holiday Lights.

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The first year, a family with a young daughter recovering from leukemia received the lights. They installed everything during school, and surprised her when she got home.

Last year, it went to grandparents Diana and Michael Yoder, whose grandchildren had recently enrolled in Pickerington Schools and were living with them. The family had faced hardships, including unexpected losses, and had planned to scale back their holiday celebrations, according to reporting by WBNS.

This year, the lights went to a Pickerington High School North family.

“There’s a lot of intention that goes behind it,” Allen says. “I wish we could gift it to more, but I love that every year we know we can elevate this opportunity to at least one family.”

Plugging in

Expand Kerri Vennon Lights at the Violet Township Fire Department, 2025

Humbug Holiday Lighting has a set budget for the light donation ranging from $1,500 to $2,000, depending on the property.

Vennon says they use a mockup generator and a picture of the house to plan with the family what colors they want, what accessories they like and what their ideal display would look like.

Humbug Lighting also maintains the lights and takes them down at the end of the season.

“It's been really nice,” Johnson says. “Actually, just about everybody we met has been grateful and surprised at that too.”

Humbug Lighting has also donated lights to the Violet Township Fire Department.

“(We wanted to) give back to the community,” Johnson says, “and we like to support our first responders.”

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Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.