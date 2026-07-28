Local home trends diverge from national patterns ahead of BIA Parade of Homes’ return

Over the past several years, the Pickerington housing market has grown steadily with more than 1,000 single-family homes added, complementing the city’s increasing population.

For residents considering a move, building a custom home or simply exploring the latest trends in residential design, the Parade of Homes offers a chance to tour some of central Ohio’s premier homes. Hosted by the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Central Ohio, the annual event has showcased the region’s homebuilding industry for more than 70 years.

Although the Parade of Homes showcases what builders are offering across the region, it only provides a glimpse of the local market. Here’s a look into early 2026 Pickerington home data compared with national trends.

× Expand Arbor Homes

Home price puzzle

New homes have almost always cost more than existing homes, but across the country, existing home prices have been neck and neck with new home prices for the last two years. In the first quarter of 2026, the median price of new homes was $403,200, which trailed behind the median price of existing homes only by $1,400.

However, new homes in Pickerington remain at a premium.

Based on Redfin data, the median price of 31 new single-family homes sold in Pickerington from January through May 2026 was $529,720. These properties, which were completed in 2025 or 2026, ranged in price from $420,000 to more than $876,000.

By comparison, the median price for 159 existing single-family Pickerington homes sold in the same timeframe was approximately $90,000 less, at $440,000.

Home buyers can generally expect the year it was constructed and the overall square footage of a home to play a role in influencing prices, with newer and larger homes generally being more expensive. However, new homes aren’t necessarily larger.

In general, new homes across the country have been decreasing in size since 2015, when the median square footage peaked at 2,467 square feet. In 2025, the median hovered around 2,125 to 2,163 square feet.

By comparison, Pickerington homes’ median square footage exceeds national trends with a median size of 2,346 square feet for new homes and 2,565 square feet for existing homes.

× Expand Wayne Homes

Parade of Homes preview

Homes with modern floor plans and amenities can hold considerable appeal and may be worth the additional cost for some buyers.

Those who are curious about new builds can tour the Parade of Homes, which includes a handful of showcases in nearby communities from builders such as Wayne Homes and Arbor Homes, both of which offer customizable floor plans.

In Hebron, Wayne Homes is featuring its Brentwood Farmhouse model, a two-story home with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. It also includes an in-law suite with a small kitchen of its own.

Near Canal Winchester, Arbor Homes is featuring two model homes in its newly constructed community, Edgewood Farms. The models include The Bradford, a ranch-style home hosting three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and The Palmetto, a two-story home with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Visitors to the Parade can look forward to touring a variety of other homes throughout central Ohio from Sept. 17-27, Thurs.-Sun. from noon to 6 p.m.

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.