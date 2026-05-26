Janis Francis inspires with her drive and commitment to her community

When Janis Francis moved to Columbus in 1963, she arrived to better the community. Since moving to Pickerington in 1985, Francis has made a name for herself as an active member of the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce, a small-business owner and an accomplished realtor.

Having won the Athena Award in 2020 and Nonprofit of the Year in 2024, Francis’s desire to uplift women and small businesses has been evident through her community efforts.

Hardworking origins

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After moving to Columbus from West Virginia when she was in second grade, Francis has considered Ohio her true home.

Growing up, Francis had three siblings - two brothers and one sister - and was the third of four children.

“I grew up in a house where six of us shared one bathroom. We shared one TV, and I remember when we got a color TV. My dad was usually the ruler of what was on; that was just the way it was. A whole family just shared things, and you made it work.” Francis says.

After taking classes at Columbus State Community College and The Ohio State University, Francis went on to work for the Department of Taxation in downtown Columbus, where she stayed for 17 years.

Her love of architecture, old homes and connecting with residents in her community inspired her to make the jump to real estate in 1997.

Francis has since been self-employed, completing projects that make her happy. Being able to dictate her responsibilities is something she values greatly.

“If you can find something you love to do, and you find a way to earn money from it, I suggest doing that and being your own boss,” Francis says.

Experience and inspiration

Real estate combines Francis’ love of exploring old homes, connecting with people and learning current home trends in a way that allows her to enjoy the success of being a self-made entrepreneur.

Interpersonal connections are a large part of what Francis enjoys about being a realtor, as she feels she always knows someone who can help with any need a client might have.

“One of my strengths is that I can put people together. If you told me something you needed, I would be able to find a solution, or at least hook you up with someone who could help you out,” Francis says.

Another key joy of being a realtor in the Pickerington area is that she often recognizes the faces she interacts with on a daily basis.

Francis says her drive is largely inspired by her hardworking parents, who taught her the importance of resilience.

“My dad had the best work ethic of anybody I’ve ever known,” Francis says. “My parents lived in a different age. My dad never called in sick to work. And my mother, she was the kindest person. She was the type of person who made me a better person.”

Building from passion

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Francis has constantly sought out ways to connect with the community, and her role as manager of the Pickerington Farmers’ Market created a unique opportunity to do so. Becoming the market manager also allowed her to meet vendors from all over Ohio, which inspired her to create her own shop featuring goods from locally-owned businesses.

In 2019, Francis opened The Humble Crate, a store in Pickerington that offered products from more than 70 local vendors. Many of these businesses were women-owned, and Francis loved being able to uplift them.

“Boosting other women helps them rise, and I want to help them get to the level they want as best as I can,” Francis says.

Though Francis loved The Humble Crate, balancing her Chamber roles, her full-time real estate career and finding time for herself proved challenging. When she decided to transfer the business to one of its vendors - who has since renamed it - Francis made it a priority to focus on her personal interests and continued community work.

Francis also currently sits on the board of the Pickerington Village Association, serves as a committee chairperson for the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce and helps run several local events, including the Chocolate Hop each May.

Having lived in Pickerington for many years, Francis enjoys giving back to a community that has given so much to her. She says running events, connecting with residents and helping the community grow are among the most rewarding aspects of her work.

Behind the scenes

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When she isn’t selling homes or volunteering, Francis enjoys gardening, baking sourdough bread, cooking, hiking and recording episodes of her podcast, Cosmos and Commerce.

Francis co-hosts the podcast with her friend Michele Cook, whom she met through the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce. Together, they interview local business owners to learn about their journeys.

Francis says the podcast has allowed them to build deeper relationships within their community.

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Beyond her community involvement, Francis prioritizes spending time with her family. She has three children - one daughter and two sons - and stays busy with 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, making every family gathering lively and memorable.

Francis and Dave, her partner of more than 30 years, now enjoy this stage of life as a team, with their children grown and pursuing their own paths.

As she looks ahead to new home projects, expanding the podcast and embracing a calmer pace of life, Francis continues to find fulfillment in both personal growth and community connection.

“I’ve passed the torch to my daughter, and she hosts the holidays now. Being there, seeing everyone - it’s a lot of laughter. Being a realtor has allowed me to see my kids and grandkids doing well enough to buy homes they love. I even sold my two oldest granddaughters’ houses in the past couple of years. It’s all coming full circle now,” Francis says.

Sandhya Kannan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.