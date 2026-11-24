This past April, Pickerington Local School District’s Board of Education approved the implementation of two non-voting student representatives to sit at the table and help facilitate engagement between the student body and the Board. This school year, juniors Joel Nya of Pickerington High School North and Wyatt Garn of Pickerington High School Central are diving in headfirst.

Bridging the gap

Expand Wyatt Garn and Joel Nya

Garn and Nya were selected via an application and interview process and appointed to the Board in September.

Both students had already been very involved in their schools. Nya participates in a range of organizations, such as DECA, French Honor Society, Young Investors Society and Diversity Club, while Gard is on the varsity swim team, a member of Civil Organizing Club, Recycling Club, a section leader for the marching band and more.

Despite their busy schedules, both students say when they came across the student representative position at the Board, applying for it was a no-brainer.

“Being able to represent so many people and have the chance to do all the ideas I have and the aspect of leadership made me want to apply,” Garn says. “I’ve always considered myself a leader, so when I saw this opportunity, I had to go for it.”

The pair’s first meeting was Sept. 28, and Nya says he, Gard and the Board hope to strengthen the Board’s communication with the student body.

“I think (the Board) felt there was a bit of a disconnect, which is why they offered the opportunity for students to serve as representatives,” Nya says. “What I do is I help to bridge that disconnection. I give them a student’s perspective of how their policies affect the students.”

A voice for the students

Expand Joel Nya

Nya and Garn say a major focus of theirs when they started was creating a better system to allow student voices to be heard. While the duo has policies they have been working on and plan to propose at the January meeting, there is one program already implemented known as Student Voice. The program includes a series of forms middle and high school students can fill out if they have ideas or feedback.

“I think a reason why some people have considered it difficult to get students to speak their mind is that they don’t give them a real chance,” Garn says. “With (Student Voice), it allows them to speak their mind and gives them the opportunity to go for things that are bothering them or things they care about, and they jump at that opportunity.”

While the two didn’t know each other before taking on their roles, they say they’ve been working hard together to reach the student body.

“We play into our strengths, and it’s great because we’re both passionate about what we’re doing,” Nya says. “Coming into this role, we’re the first representatives ever, so we knew that we had to really give 110 percent in this. I’ve focused on getting our information out there, and then he’s been behind the scenes working on more of the policy and forms.”

Both students say serving as a student representative has allowed them to pursue their passions.

“(The position) gives me a podium to stand on,” Garn says. “It gives me a voice to have, and it gives me the power to do things that really matter. All my life, I’ve been told, ‘You’re too young to understand,’ or ‘You’ll get it when you’re older.’ I grew up, and now I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

Expand Wyatt Garn

Lessons for the future

Looking ahead, both Garn and Nya have college aspirations after graduating – Garn wants to major in political science and eventually run for office, and Nya hopes to double major in finance and international business, while continuing to do advocacy work in his communities.

Both students’ ambitions reflect their commitment to making an impact beyond the classroom. Nya says he has Pickerington Schools to thank for the progress he’s made as a community leader.

“They’re not lying when they say PLSD is a district of opportunities,” Nya says. “I’m super thankful for this opportunity. I never expected it, honestly. I used to be a pretty shy kid. The reason I’m here today is Pickerington. My teachers were so supportive of me. They said, ‘You’re going to be a great leader someday,’ and I really took that to heart, because here I am now.”

Antonia Campbell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.