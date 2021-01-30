How to navigate the world of CBD, medical marijuana cards and more

Though recreational use of marijuana is not legal in Ohio, state legislators have carved out a medical marijuana program for people who suffer from at least one of 22 medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Potential patients have to receive a prescription medical card from a physician who’s certified through the program. They can then participate in a highly-regulated and emerging industry that consists of specialty medical marijuana stores, farmers and manufacturers.

In addition, there’s a good chance you’ve come across cannabidiol, or CBD, products, which do not require a medical marijuana card for purchase.

So, what’s all the fuss about? Why do you need a card for one thing but not the other?

Pickerington Magazine spoke with Dr. Bridget Williams, administrator and faculty member of the Cleveland School of Cannabis and owner of Green Harvest Health right here in Pickerington to get the lowdown on the leaf that’s sweeping the nation.

“Cannabis is a scientific term for what we consider marijuana and hemp; hemp being the form of cannabis that is very low in THC and tends to be much higher in CBD,” says Williams. “When we think of compounds of cannabis that are medicinally effective, we think of CBD and THC, called cannabinoids. These are the two we know most about and are most abundant.”

Though CBD and THC are the two cannabinoids that almost everyone’s heard about, there are actually more than 100 different cannabinoids that have been discovered and can be used in treating different conditions.

“When (the cannabinoids) all work together, you get this synergistic effect, so it’s better than using just CBD or THC by itself,” Williams says. “When they’re working together, there’s a much better effect.”

Each cannabinoid can have a different effect on different symptoms, which is why some products have just CBD and some focus primarily on THC.

“When we’re talking about what they do and how they’re different, they both help with pain, though THC more so. CBD is better for inflammation, but both can help with nausea and vomiting,” Williams says. “They complement each other most of the time, but more importantly they balance each other. I often consider them a little bit of a yin and yang.”

Medicinal cannabis products can have a positive effect on a huge number of conditions, from glaucoma, fibromyalgia and Tourette’s syndrome to anxiety, PTSD and sleep apnea, and the list goes on.

“The No. 1 condition in Ohio that we see using medicinal cannabis products is chronic pain, but keep in mind, chronic pain is the most common symptom doctors in any office see,” Williams says.

So, how can one plant help with so many different things? It all comes down to the science behind it. In short, our bodies, like all mammals, have a natural system called the endocannabinoid system which connects to the nervous system. There are endocannabinoid receptors in every system of the body, so cannabinoids like CBD and THC can affect different parts of the body and different conditions people may have. Some cannabinoids work better in the brain and some work better in other parts of the body.

A health professional can help navigate the best possible form of treatment for each individual.

“CBD, THC and cannabis in general can definitely have an effect on different medications, too,” Williams says. “I recommend seeing a cannabis physician. There is also something called cannabis use disorder. People that might deal with other comorbidities, emotional or psychiatric issues can hide in the high of cannabis, they avoid reality – it’s the same with alcohol and other drugs.”

For many, the advantages of medicinal cannabis products outweigh the risks.

“One of the reasons people choose medical cannabis is because there are fewer side effects. Synthetic pharmaceuticals and other prescription drugs can cause liver damage, kidney damage and have other negative side effects,” Williams says. “There’s also a lot more patient empowerment in using medical cannabis because you are able to adjust the dosage and the timing much more independently than a prescribed medication.”

In Ohio, cannabis products like CBD that contain less than 0.3 percent of THC can be sold in retail locations like Kroger and Target. The main difference between CBD and THC is the “high” side effect – CBD, unlike THC, does not produce a “high.”

“At the end of the day, CBD does not cause a euphoric high, it is not psychoactive. That’s one of the benefits,” Williams says. “At the same time, research shows that it can be beneficial for pain, anxiety, seizure disorders, as well as other things. You’re able to treat some of the same conditions that opioids do without the psychoactive effect and high addiction rate.”

Williams and her staff at Green Harvest Health approach cannabis in a medicinal way, putting their patients first. What makes the clinic unique is that it offers life coaching and wellness training, including nutrition and fitness, along with the treatments.

To learn more about medicinal cannabis products and if they’re right for you, visit www.greenharvest.health and consult with your doctor.

A New Leaf

As more patients turn to medical marijuana to treat ailments, and as more states legalize or decriminalize its recreational use, marijuana is reclaiming its identity.

“We have a strong history in the U.S. of stigmatizing marijuana,” Williams says, “but it actually used to be a big part of our nation’s history, like hemp farming in the colonies. It was part of our basic pharmacology.”

In the early 20th century, when the U.S. was sinking into the Great Depression and still reeling from the failure of prohibition, there was also the discovery of synthetic pharmaceuticals.

To promote the success of these new synthetic drugs, the natural and homeopathic remedies had to take a hit.

“There is a strong history of stigma with medical cannabis,” says Williams, “but with any other pharmaceutical you might take, there are proven medical benefits. I expect to see its use become increasingly more normal.”

