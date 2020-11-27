Holiday Gift Guide 2020 | Pickerington Magazine

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

Who doesn’t love deals on beer? At Combustion, purchase a Mug Club membership and enjoy $1 off pints all day, every day; $2 off growler and growler refills every day of the week; 10 percent off merchandise; early invites and discounts on tickets for events; and so much more.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Edward Warren Jewelers

Celebrating 33 years of business in the Pickerington community, stop by this holiday season to find special gifts for everyone on your list.

www.jewelrystorepickeringtonoh.com

Feather Your Nest

This lifestyle boutique offers vintage, handmade and curated new home goods. It also carries boutique clothing, accessories and artisan crafted jewelry to help you find the ideal gift for yourself and for others.

www.fyn.bigcartel.com

Dream Land Toy Store

This toy store contains all sorts of toys to make the ideal gift for your son, daughter, niece or nephew. Offering a wide selection of toys, choose from tiny stuffed animals to large trucks and play sets for children of all ages.

www.rivervalleymall.com

× Expand MARVELLA

Heartfelt Photography

Capture those heartfelt moments and create amazing memories to be cherished forever. Book your session or gift one for your loved one for the holidays.

www.heartfeltbymarve.com

Monroe’s Salon and Spa

Monroe’s provides a tranquil environment for all your salon and spa needs. You can either give them a call or schedule an appointment online. Check out its COVID-19 response for additional details.

www.monroesbeautyspa.com

5 Bean Coffee

With a selection of delicious drinks ranging from drip coffee to frozen drinks and iced lattes, 5 Bean Coffee also offers several bakery items to complement your drink. It also has patio seating and a drive thru.

www.5beancoffee.com

The Humble Crate, Artisan Marketplace

An artisan marketplace with more than 60 vendors displaying quality, handmade products in leather, textiles, glass, pottery, clothing and specialty foods. It offers gifts for every occasion.

www.facebook.com/humblecrate

Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery

The locally-owned Porter’s offers delicious cinnamon rolls, seasonal coffee and much more. Give One Line Coffee to any coffee lover, a gift card to your friend with a sweet tooth, or a Porter’s T-shirt to a true fan.

www.facebook.com/porterscoffeehouseandbakery

Greek Star Bar & Grill

Indulge in fresh Mediterranean cuisine. Open for lunch and dinner, order gift cards, pick-up and delivery.

www.greekstargrill.com

Rick’s Freshmade Cafe and Catering

Despite the pandemic, this new locally-owned mom and pop deli started this year, now offering gift cards starting at $10. Additional funds can be purchased in increments of $5. The deli will offer made-to-go meals during the holiday season.

www.ricksfreshmade.square.site

Stocking Stuffers

Gift cards are great for any occasion and the perfect way to spread holiday cheer. Visit local favorites like Rule 3, Hangry City Grille & Spirits, Olde Village Diner and Omezzo Italian and more this holiday season to purchase a gift card and support your local restaurants.