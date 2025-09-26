The history of Moore's Pool Hall

Expand Cena Grimm

In the August/September issue of Pickerington Magazine, we introduced readers to Moore’s Restaurant. Now, in part two of our feature, we shift the spotlight to its companion business: the Pool Hall. Walter “Butch” Moore owned and housed Moore’s Restaurant and Moore’s Pool Hall at 14 E. Columbus St. for years.

Hoping to cultivate a place similar to the restaurant’s pool room, where men got together frequently and had a good time, Moore created the Pool Hall.

The hall had pool tables as well as card tables, where games were known to sometimes last more than one day. And Wilma ensured everyone stayed well fed with her famous potato salad and homemade soups, made in-house.

Although mainly for entertainment and fun, the hall also housed Moore and Moore’s wife, Wilma, as they resided on the building’s upper level.

Expand Cena Grimm

After years in the space, Moore sold the 14 E. Columbus St. building to move next door to 18 E. Columbus St., which served as Caldwell Grocery Store at that time. The old building went on to become Solomon’s Carpet.

In August 1983, the couple retired, but not before throwing one last party in the Pool Hall. After they retired, many of the items – including the stove and several pieces of art from the hall – were donated to and can now be seen at the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society. The photos were donated by Cena Grimm, as her mother bought the hall from Moore.

× Expand Cena Grimm 1983, Walter and Wilma Moore at his retirement party in the pool hall

Rachel Karas is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.