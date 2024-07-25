History of covered bridges in Pickerington

The history of covered bridges dates back thousands of years, although the first one documented in the U.S. was in 1805.

Bridges were initially covered to protect trusses and decks from the elements and therefore rot and decay. A roof could extend the lifespan of early wooden bridges tenfold.

At one point, there were roughly 14,000 across the nation, however after decades of decay and decreasing use, less than 900 are still standing. About 125 are in Ohio, 15 of which are in Fairfield County with a few in or near Pickerington.

Located on Tollgate Road, Hizey Road Bridge was built in 1891 on State Route 235, Poplar Creek Road, and originally crossed Poplar Creek.

In 1979 it was moved to a private drive just a few miles away and crosses Sycamore Creek. Although it sits on private property, it can be seen from the road.

Built between 1886-1888, the Stemen House Bridge, which is also known as Estates Covered Bridge, reached 72 feet across Sycamore Creek. It cost $500.75 to build, which is equivalent to roughly $16,500 today.

The bridge was moved to the Covered Bridges Estate in 1978, and was later destroyed by arson in 1985.

Now located on Woodbridge Lane near Pickerington in Baltimore, the bridge sits at 36 feet long and is still used by cars and vehicles.

Check back in our October/November issue to learn more about other bridges in Pickerington, Ohio. For more information about bridges throughout Fairfield County, go to visitfairfieldcounty.org.

