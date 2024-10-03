History of covered bridges in Pickerington - Part 2

To read more about Pickerington’s covered bridges, check out Part 1 of this Then and Now feature in the August/September issue of Pickerington Magazine. For more information about bridges throughout Fairfield County, go to visitfairfieldcounty.org.

Covered bridges have always provided respite from bad and stormy weather, which also creates hidden spots that help this type of bridge earn the nickname “kissing bridges.”

Zeller-Smith Covered Bridge (3/7/1986)

While the overall shape of a covered bridge is meant to reinforce the trusses and support system throughout, it is also believed the bridges’ resemblance to barns was no mistake. By making the structure look like a building that cows and horses call home, it is thought to help calm the animals as they travel across the bridge.

The construction of covered bridges in America dates back thousands of years. Some of these bridges have stood the test of time and can still be seen today. Only 15 of the less than 900 remaining bridges can be found in Fairfield County, with some having quite unique stories.

Zeller-Smith bridge (5/7/1986)

The Zeller-Smith Bridge, also known as the Busey Road Bridge, was built around 1905 and 1906 by J.W. Buchanan to provide a way across Sycamore Creek. At the time of its construction, the bridge was 73 feet long, 16.5 feet wide and 12 feet tall with a shingled roof.

Collapse of the Zeller-Smith bridge

In 1986, the bridge was closed to traffic after being damaged by an overweight truck and was slated for demolition later that year. The (then) Village of Pickerington offered to move and repair the bridge, holding a “Save the Covered Bridge Rally” to raise funds for the operation. Roughly $14,500 was raised to help fix and move the bridge.

Relocating Zeller-Smith bridge

The move proved challenging with a sharp turn from Lockville Road into the park nearly landing the bridge in the creek. To preserve the top half of the bridge during transport, a man sat on the top of the structure to move obstacles out of the way.

The bridge now sits in Sycamore Park as a gateway to Pickerington’s Arboretum and will undergo renovations thanks to the roughly $350,000 allocated through House Bill 2. These funds will be used to help improve the bridge’s structural integrity.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.