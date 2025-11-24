The historic Pickerington blizzards of 1950 and 1978

In 1950, the Great Appalachian Storm rocked the Eastern United States, creating blizzards and storms across 22 states. During the week of Thanksgiving, roughly one foot of snow was dumped across Pickerington and the majority of central Ohio, leading to dangerous conditions and widespread school and road closures.

For the Buckeyes, it laid the groundwork for one of the most famous games in history: the Snow Bowl. With temperatures at 10 degrees and winds at 28 miles per hour, the two teams took the field at Ohio Stadium for a game that consisted of punts and failed pass attempts. That Team Up North took the victory with a score of 9-3.

The Great Blizzard of 1978

Nearly 30 years later, another perilous storm struck Pickerington. The Great Blizzard of 1978 lasted from January 25 through January 27, 1978, passing through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes regions of the United States, as well as Southern Ontario in Canada.

The storm engulfed Pickerington, obstructing roads and causing electricity failures. Former Chief of Violet Township Fire Department, Kenn Taylor, who was just a teen at the time, recalls seeing lightning in the snow as his family settled into bed the evening of its onset. The next morning, he headed to town around 6:30 a.m. with his father, Greg Taylor, who was a volunteer firefighter, to assist with rescue and aid efforts.

“It was white out conditions driving to the fire station,” Kenn says. “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

The first call they received was for a tree that had crashed into a house, just nearly missing an infant in a crib. In the following days, hundreds of residents turned to the fire department after losing power in their homes. Thankfully, Peace Methodist Church opened its doors and housed 150 people who needed shelter.

“It was a terrible thing to happen,” George Alton, the former pastor of Peace Methodist Church, was quoted saying in a written account of the “Blizzard of 1978.” “But it was a beautiful experience for all who were there.”

Crew members and volunteers worked tirelessly to rescue community members and bring them to the church, from travelers stranded in snowdrifts to residents suffering in cold houses. The emergency squad aided diabetic residents and seven expectant mothers across the Township.

The Violet Township Fire Department delivered oxygen and first aid supplies to the church, while Kroger donated food for those stranded. The Pickerington Local School District’s cafeteria also contributed, sending along prepared meals that would have otherwise gone to waste during the extended school closure.

In “Blizzard of 1978,” Greg Taylor reflected on the impact of the storm on the city.

“It was truly a beautiful experience, and we all learned a lot about each other, a lot about our love for mankind and our ability to fight for survival,” Greg Taylor wrote in the report. “It was great, but also, hopefully, we will never have to go through it again.”

Present day preparations

Although it’s been decades since Pickerington has experienced a storm as powerful as those of 1950 and 1978, first responders are now prepared for anything. With such immense growth in Pickerington, City of Pickerington Service Director Don Rector says that one of the biggest changes they’ve made has been evolving their routes.

“The basics of the plan pretty much remain the same… the biggest changes in our removal plan come in new and added areas,” Rector says. “We're still seeing a lot of development, so we're constantly adding more and more miles of roadway every year to the plan.”

From improved equipment to new techniques, both the City of Pickerington and Violet Township personnel work hard to ensure winter weather strategies are solidified long before the snowy season.

“We spend the off-seasons getting our salt stockpiles back up to full capacity prior to any inclement weather,” Rector says. “We also look at all of our machinery, the plows, the blades, the hydraulics, all that needs to be in tip-top shape before any snow flies.”

