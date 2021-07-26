Recipe for the whole family, including the dog

It can be hard to say no to puppy dog eyes – especially when they come from your actual dog. But most human food is off the table for Fido for good reason. Onions and garlic are two of the most toxic foods to dogs, so no matter how much they beg, your furry friends should usually stick to their puppy chow.

This recipe is perfect for late summer and early fall when sweet potatoes are in season.

However, using fresh produce from the Pickerington Farmers’ Market, you can put together an end-of-summer meal to share with everyone, including your dog.

Grab some in-season sweet potatoes from Paige’s Produce, lemons from the Ochs Fruit Farm stand and olive oil from the Yankee Street Farm stand and kick your paws into gear in the kitchen.

GRILLED SWEET POTATOES

Recipe courtesy of Two Little Cavaliers

INGREDIENTS

3 medium sweet potatoes from Paige’s Produce

2 small lemons from Ochs Fruit Farm

1 stalk fresh dill (about 2 tbsp. chopped)

2 tsp. brown sugar

2-3 tbsp. olive oil from Yankee Street Farm

INSTRUCTIONS

Begin by whisking the olive oil and brown sugar together. Set aside.

Grab the potatoes and scrub with water, then cut to remove any black or green spots. Chop into 1/4-inch thick rounds and set aside.

Next, thinly slice lemons. Add olive oil and brown sugar combination with sliced lemons and chopped potatoes and toss together.

Wrap the potatoes and sliced lemons in foil and place on the grill over medium-high heat. Leave on the grill for five minutes before flipping the foil packet. Cook for another five to seven minutes. Remove from the grill and let cool before removing foil.

Add chopped fresh dill on the finished product and dig in!

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.