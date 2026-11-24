The holiday season brings many reasons to celebrate, but the hustle and bustle can often overshadow the fact that many neighbors and close friends benefit from the help of donations and support.

There are a range of ways to give back locally this season, from toy drives to fundraisers. Here are a couple of organizations that will work with you to ensure that families get the care they need for the holiday season.

Pickerington Food Pantry Donations and Holiday Fund Drive

Through December

70 Cross St.

With the amount of food purchased throughout the holiday season, leftovers or unused items are inevitable. Consider giving those extra goods to the Pickerington Food Pantry. You can drop off any food items on Thursdays and Saturdays from 9-11:30 a.m. If you’re not sure what to donate, its website contains a “Most Needed” list of food items, and the pantry also welcomes monetary donations. Several volunteering opportunities can also be found on its website, which include the roles of working the desk, stocking shelves, writing thank-you cards, unloading deliveries and more.

Pickerington Food Pantry also plans on hosting its Holiday Food Fund, an annual mailer fundraiser. Every dollar raised during the Holiday Food Fund equals $4.56 worth of food for individuals.

Violet Toy Drive

Through Dec. 23

8700 Refugee Rd.

Toys provide a special type of joy for children, especially during the holiday season, and more than 25 years ago, the Violet Township firefighters established the toy drive to help children who aren’t able to experience getting toys for the holiday season. With the drive running through Dec. 23, you can drop off toys at any of the fire stations or at the Red Toy Boxes, which can be found at various businesses throughout the Pickerington area. You can also donate gift cards and cash physically or through PayPal.

Expand Tammy Sawyer

Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree

Dec. 4-18

100 Lockville Rd.

Help keep local families warm this winter by donating new or gently used mittens, gloves, hats and scarves to the City of Pickerington's annual Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree. Created by Steiger, who was an active leader and fundraiser for Pickerington, the tree serves as a reminder of her and that the work done for the community and for others creates meaningful impacts. Throughout the month of December, the City will be collecting donations that will be used as temporary Christmas tree decorations. All of the donations received will be given to local families in need.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Sat., Dec. 12

Pickerington Public Library

You don’t have to donate food or clothes to make an impact. Stop by the Pickerington Public Library in Meeting Room A and donate blood in partnership with the American Red Cross. While walk-ins are welcome, those who prefer to plan their day can also schedule an appointment through the American Red Cross. Donating blood can help support patients who mainly rely on blood transfusions for their surgeries, treatments and emergency care.

Lancaster-Fairfield County Charity Newsies 90th Annual Newspaper Drive

Expand Logan Weaver

Sat., Dec. 12

Varying locations

Ever since 1907, on the second Saturday of every December, the Lancaster-Fairfield County Charity Newsies have set up on various streets throughout the general Ohio area to sell special edition newspapers. All of the funds collected from this event go directly into buying brand-new clothes for children across Fairfield County. For the Pickerington area, various streets across town will have setups to spread their cause. The best way to recognize them is through their signature red jumpsuit uniform.

× Expand Tammy Sawyer

How to get involved year-round

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H.O.P.E. at Violet

8345 Blacklick E. Rd.

H.O.P.E. at Violet has been packing and delivering food to Pickerington schools to children requiring assistance for roughly a decade. There are plenty of ways to help out at H.O.P.E., including donating food items, preparing the bags on Friday mornings or being a delivery driver. When donating food, it is recommended that the items are healthy, non-perishable, ready-to-eat and easy to prepare.

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Helping Hands Medical Equipment Ministry

235 Diley Rd.

Medical equipment might be one of the most commonly requested items to be donated, and Helping Hands Medical Equipment Ministry helps contribute to this need. The ministry lends donated medical equipment to those in need, such as shower chairs, canes, bed pans, disposable diapers and transfer benches. Along with donating, you can also volunteer through taking calls, cleaning or delivering equipment.

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Pickerington Public Library

201 Opportunity Way

With the amount of resources the Pickerington Public Library has to offer the community, it’s always welcoming volunteers. The library accepts volunteers over the age of 12, with responsibilities including shifting and straightening books, sanitizing computers and preparing items for events and more. It also accepts donations such as books, media and occasional food donations.

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Volunteers of America Thrift Store

909 Old Diley Rd.

Founded in 1896, the Volunteers of America Thrift Store has dedicated itself to addressing community needs while also supporting programs that benefit veterans. Residents in Pickerington can contribute year-round by donating gently used clothing, furniture and household items to the store or through monetary donations to its website where one-time or monthly contributions can be made. The organization also offers a volunteer interest form for a more hands-on experience.

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Pickerington Lions Club

80 W. Church St.

Since 1946, the Pickerington Lions Club has helped out the community through eye care, providing meals, raising money for charity and putting on the Pickerington Labor Day Parade. If you’re looking to help the Lions Club, it accepts year-round applications and donations. It also welcomes new ideas from Pickerington residents and volunteers looking to get involved.

Yeir Reyes Gonzalez is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.