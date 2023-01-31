Freedom Pharmacy in Pickerington offers lower prices on prescriptions

Photo by Jeff Hall

Nate Hux, owner of Pickerington Pharmacy, opened the adjoining and unorthodox Freedom Pharmacy on Dec. 7, 2020, after two years of careful planning. Unlike traditional pharmacies, Freedom Pharmacy doesn’t accept insurance and offers prescriptions to customers often at a lower cost than patients might pay even with coverage.

“Looking at what the patient was paying us, relative to the profits the pharmacy was making, [it] was bad for both sides,” Hux says.

In 2018, Hux met with Ohio State Senator Tim Schaffer to discuss legislation surrounding pharmaceutical companies and their suppliers. After that meeting, he realized that he could be the change he was seeking from legislation.

“What if we eliminated all of that (administrative) stuff, and just worked directly with the consumer? In about 35-40 percent of the time, for somebody that has commercial insurance, it is less expensive to not use their card,” Hux says.

“In many cases, what the patient was paying me was way more than they should have been paying me, but then the insurance company calls back some of the money. So, if I tell you your copay is $30 and you pay me $30, I might get to take home $20 of that and the insurance company takes a cut,” Hux says.

Photo by Jeff Hall

Hux decided to create a more beneficial pharmacy-patient relationship than what he was experiencing. So, Freedom Pharmacy was born.

At Freedom Pharmacy, the customer deals directly with the pharmacy rather than with their insurance company, so there is no need for added fees. This results in the customer paying less and the pharmacy getting paid more.

“(The name) indicates freedom for the patient and freedom for the pharmacist to do what’s in their best interest,” Hux says.

After 25 years as a pharmacist, for Hux, Freedom Pharmacy was about more than just lowering costs for customers. The pharmacy was a way to authentically connect with the community in a way that big corporations can’t, Hux says.

“(Freedom Pharmacy) is focused on the customer always, and that makes us feel good. We might not make a ton of money, but we go home and sleep well at night because we feel like we’ve made a difference in people’s lives. We do it for them.”

Jessica Ayres, lead technician, lead certified pharmacy technician and office manager at Freedom finds this community at the office and throughout Pickerington as well.

“(At Freedom and Pickerington) we would be able to take care of patients in a way that we really should be at a pharmacy,” Ayers says. “When you tell a patient that their price is something they were completely not expecting and they literally tell you that you are saving their life, you don’t think of it that way, but … you really are.”

Photo by Jeff Hall

As a customer herself, Anne B. feels the daily impact of Freedom’s reduced costs and community mindset firsthand.

“(Hux) saved me money and I am always appreciative of that. ... He knows everything about my medicine and they greet me when I come in. … I couldn’t find a nicer pharmacist – seriously,” Anne says.

Because Hux owns both Freedom and Pickerington Pharmacy, he can specialize each prescription order according to what will save the customer the most money. If insurance covers more, he sends them to Pickerington. If not, he fills the prescription at Freedom. For some customers, it’s a combination of both. If the prescription is not brand name, Freedom Pharmacy probably has the drug for less. His goal is to build lasting relationships.

“I want to know who I am dealing with and I want them to know me. We have a relationship. To me, that relationship is the most important thing about what we are doing,” Hux says.

Anne is a testament to this community Hux is building through his work.

“He explains everything to me. If I get a new medicine, he’ll tell me, ‘Do this, don’t do that.’ Other places, they just hand it to you. He’s great,” Anne says.

Two years after opening, Freedom Pharmacy is still growing.

“(Freedom) is 25 percent of our profits just in two years. I expect that to continue to grow, and maybe three years from now I expect it to be 50/50. Then I expect Freedom to exceed (Pickerington),” Hux says.

Through Freedom Pharmacy, Hux is creating a business that reflects why he initially wanted to pursue a career in pharmaceuticals.

“I loved it because I could make a living helping people. That’s a hard job to find, you know? That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Hux says. “I never wanted to be a millionaire. I just wanted to make a living making a difference in people’s lives.”

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.