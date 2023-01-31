Fitness offerings around Pickerington that will keep you happy and healthy

Courtesy of American Barbell

It’s no secret that Pickerington’s population is rapidly growing. That means residents’ needs and expectations are growing as well, and the local government and businesses are working to meet this burgeoning community’s needs. For the people of Pickerington to stay happy, they also need to stay healthy.

Lucky for residents, there is no shortage of opportunities that will help keep them active and healthy, and enjoying Pickerington’s amenities all the while.

We all know that regular physical activity can keep innumerable diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke and even some cancers, at bay. We also know that staying fit can keep your weight and overall health in check. What’s tougher is staying consistent on your health journey.

Consistency is key in the fitness world, and regular exercise will help you sleep better at night and feel more awake during the day, according to the Mayo Clinic and World Health Organization.

A large body of research also supports the notion that exercise is a key component to better mental health, as well.

Nate Williams, owner of American Barbell, located just up the road from Pickerington in Canal Winchester, says that people need to change the way they think about going to the gym.

If people start to think about going to the gym as a social activity in the same way that they think about going out for drinks or a meal with their friends, Williams says, then it becomes something to look forward to rather than something they are obligated to do.

“With the environment we have, that sense of community … that makes fitness more enjoyable and less of a chore,” Williams says. “You don’t need to go to the gym five times a week to live a healthy lifestyle. You go to the gym a couple times a week, you watch what you eat most of the time, live a little, but that sense of community, that sense of large family that American Barbell has really helps people mentally come into the gym more frequently.”

It is easy to find excuses to stay in the house, especially in cold Ohio winters, and it’s even easier to avoid the gym when you don’t need to explain your absence to anyone else.

But when your spotter or lifting buddy hears you’re not showing up or is let down when you don’t show up, it becomes tougher to bow out. Williams hopes to help create those connections through community engagement events at the gym. He says he is already planning this year’s Fourth of July and Christmas parties.

American Barbell will also host sports tournaments and cookouts for its members to connect with gym buddies with similar interests, as well to hopefully spark new interests.

Williams is looking to satisfy everyone’s fitness and recovery needs under one roof, as he is working on a $2 million expansion to American Barbell.

“With the population and the growth of the area as a whole, there’s still growing demand for more fitness, and there’s a growing demand for more types of fitness,” Williams says.

As health and fitness become a more prominent mainstay in our lives, that demand is certainly not going to disappear. Especially as more people take the mental health benefits of physical fitness to heart.

“Fitness isn’t just going to the gym and working out. It’s also your mental health, your physical recovery,” Williams says.

American Barbell members will have access to new saunas and cold plunge recovery rooms later this year, as well as basketball courts, lockers, cardio space, parking and more.

Williams recognizes the specific needs of Pickerington, and has incorporated them into his vision for American Barbell.

“I felt that there was a lot of growth potential in the area in terms of population, but you could say that a lot for the entire Columbus area. But specifically, I felt the area was lacking a unique training and recovery facility that wasn’t just fitness with cardio equipment and a little bit of weights,” he says. “I wanted to envision a spot where athletes of all sports could train. Obviously, sports are big in the Pickerington area in general.”

While American Barbell is welcoming to student athletes’ training and recovery journeys, Williams says the fitness center is just as catered to adults and beyond, who can stick around for their own workouts, too.

Finding a specific fitness activity that you are driven to stick with is a key aspect of staying healthy.

Title Boxing Club in Pickerington offers a unique, fun and engaging way to stay in the best shape of your life.

Boxing is a great way to alleviate stress in a safe and monitored environment. After all, what better way is there to relief stress than to punch things? The fast-paced nature of boxing and kickboxing fitness classes will keep you on your toes and sharp as a razor.

If a more deliberately paced, mindful approach sounds like a better fit, try out Kula Yoga and Wellness.

Yoga is an increasingly popular way to stay fit and let the stresses of the day slide right off your now-relaxed shoulders.

Yoga is great for your cardiovascular health and the lessons you learn in a yoga studio can help you control your breathing and your head space outside the studio, too. While it helps strengthen your mind and your heart, it is also a challenging whole-body workout that intentionally avoids straining, injury and pushing your body beyond its limits.

All of these fitness opportunities are set against the natural backdrop of the City of Pickerington’s Parks and Recreation department.

The parks offer an abundance of organized activities, including several annual winter hikes and classes like Zumba. Plus, the parks are always being improved upon and are free year-round, for those with the motivation to get outside during the winter months.

In Pickerington, residents have a wealth of health and fitness opportunities in their backyard. Whether your goal is to improve your strength, work on your heart health, or simply to find a way to relieve stress and relax your mind, you can find what your body needs in Pickerington.

