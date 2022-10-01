Pickerington fashion designer brings live foxes to runway show

Donald Sgontz

A shared passion, and a platform on which to express it, has the power to bring people together. This rings true for Pickerington-based fashion designer Marchell Lavon, whose unique show premieres at the Wigwam Event Center this October.

Lavon has always been interested in fabrics and fashion, which led her to launch her first runway show in 2008 in Franklin Park. Since then, she has worked with accessory company Charming Charlie’s, and has traveled around the country to showcase her work. After her own fashion business began to grow, she returned to Columbus to work locally. Upon her return, she put on several local shows with other producers and companies.

But Lavon isn’t a typical designer, and uses fashion to uplift causes she believes in.

“I’ve always just been different,” Lavon says. “As I got older, I discovered what that little quirk was about me, and just blossomed from there.”

Titled Fur has a Face, Lavon’s 2022 show is a partnership with Walking Wild Rescue, a Newark-based nonprofit that provides a safe haven for captive-bred foxes and wolf dogs. The sanctuary was founded in 2020 with a mission to put an end to the fur business. Currently, it houses more than 100 rescue animals, most of which were born and raised in fur farms or bred for the pet industry. The sanctuary provides animals with constant access to both indoor and outdoor spaces where they’re able to play and relax. It always accepts foxes that need rehoming as well.

Donald Sgontz

This unique partnership was born when one of Lavon’s models passed along her name to Walking Wild Rescue at a networking event. Walking Wild Rescue had been considering bringing in a designer to shed light on the controversy surrounding fur in the fashion world. In November 2021, the sanctuary reached out to Lavon. Since then, they have been working together to create a runway show that not only showcases Lavon’s unique style, but also educates the public about harm inflicted by the fur industry.

“I have two dogs, I love animals,” Lavon says. “I work with fur, but not real fur. So, (Walking Wild Rescue’s) vision and my vision definitely matched up and it was kind of a beautiful fit.”

During Fur has a Face, live foxes will strike a pose on the runway, and the morning of the show, guests with meet and greet tickets will be able to learn intimately about the organization and hold one of the foxes. A portion of the show’s proceeds will also benefit Walking Wild Rescue. In addition to the meet and greet, guests can also enjoy a live band performance, multiple vendors, a cash bar, food trucks, a raffle and more.

As a Pickerington resident creating and showcasing art in Pickerington, Lavon’s show will be a uniquely local experience.

“I’m local, I live here in Pickerington, and we’re using the actual local event venue here,” Lavon says. “It’s really beautiful. It’s kind of hidden and it’s kind of like a cabin, woodsy environment so it’s perfect for the foxes and it’s perfect for that whole ideal – that theme.”

The show is held at Nov. 6 at the Wigwam Event Center from 6-9 p.m. More information about the event can be found at www.mllavon.com.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.