Pickerington pineapple upside-down spice plum cake

Afternoon teatime is more than just lunch; it’s an experience. The quiet clinking of teacups and stirring of spoons, the aroma of tea and baked goods in a relaxing atmosphere and the calm, coziness of being with friends.

But you don’t have to travel to England to enjoy teatime. As owner of Posh Teatime Co., Ella Williams is an expert on curating the perfect afternoon tea experience.

“Afternoon tea is an opportunity to gather and build interpersonal relationships and have an in-person experience,” she says.

Williams says the key to the perfect cup of tea is all in the brewing process. She recommends using cold spring or purified water and loose-leaf tea strained through a tea strainer.

Another important element is to use quality accouterments. For example, Williams uses organic honey and makes sugar cubes from scratch. When it comes to afternoon tea, those little details make a big difference.

Prior to starting her business, Williams hosted afternoon tea parties with friends at her home. A seasoned tea maker, hostess and expert in etiquette, her friends soon began to encourage her to turn her tea parties into a business. So, in April 2021, Williams opened Posh Teatime Co. as a mobile teatime caterer. As her business grows, she’s begun the search for a brick and mortar location.

Williams offers complimentary etiquette lessons at Huckleberry House and tea education on her blog.

At home, try Williams’ upside-down spice plum cake, the perfect pairing to any cup of tea.

Upside-Down Spice Plum Cake

Serves: 4-8

Time: 55 minutes

Lemon & Thyme Syrup Topping

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 ½ lemons

¼ cup butter salted or unsalted, melted

½ cup dark brown sugar

4-5 fresh plums, thinly sliced

6–8 springs of thyme, washed

Spiced Cake

½ cup unsalted butter softened to room temperature

¾ cup sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup full-fat sour cream at room temperature

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Set aside a few sprigs of thyme to decorate the cake. Finely chop or bruise remaining thyme in a mortar and pestle. Place brown sugar and juice in a small saucepan on medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Simmer for about 15 minutes or until the base thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Place crushed thyme and butter into syrup and infuse for five minutes, keeping at a simmer. Grease cake pans with butter and pour the lemon thyme syrup into one 9-inch cake pan or divide among two 6-inch cake pans, ensuring that it covers the bottom of the pan. Arrange the thinly sliced plums over the bottom of the pan. Beat butter and sugar in a stand mixer or using a hand mixer and medium sized bowl until creamy. Add eggs one at a time until combined. Stir in pure vanilla extract and room temperature sour cream. Beat until smooth. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and cardamom. Whisk to combine and set aside. Gradually add the flour mix to the wet ingredients. Use a spatula to fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture by hand to prevent over beating. Spoon batter into the pan and spread evenly over the plums, being careful not to move the slices. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick can be inserted in the middle of the cake and comes out clean. Place the cake on a wire rack to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then run a knife along the side of the pan to help the cake release. Place your serving plate over the cake pan and invert cake onto the plate. Decorate with the reserved sprigs of thyme. Serve cake warm or at room temperature. Whipped cream recommended.

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.