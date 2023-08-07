Family farmhouse restored with mix of authentic and modern features

Kortney Miller Photography, Courtesy of Anne Rogers Interiors

An almost 200-year-old farmhouse in Canal Winchester received a major restoration recently.

The seventh-generation owner wanted to update the functionality of the home, which was built in 1831, without compromising the character. The owner enlisted Anne Rogers Interiors (ARI) to take

on the extensive project, which took 98 weeks of construction.

The goal was to update and restore, ensuring that the new features felt authentic but had modern functionality. For example, existing hardware, such as doorknobs, was duplicated, as were structural features such as baseboards and the pillars encircling the front porch.

The original layout lacked a dedicated main bedroom, bathroom and closet space. The only bathroom in the house was located on the second floor. Renovations included removal of the shed to make room for a new bathroom, pantry wall, mudroom, cellar staircase and a back porch.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Kortney Miller Photography The fireplace needed restoration to expose the beautiful existing brick, and also included repairing cracks in the structure. The custom mantle, crafted from wood on the property, was meant to mimic the original design. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Kortney Miller Photography Before the renovation, the kitchen was small with little counter and storage space, and the dining area was not functional. The renovation created a better flow throughout the first floor by bumping out a wall to make space for a dining banquette, moving the kitchen to the old dining area and adding a mudroom. You can spot the original farm sign above the entryway to the kitchen. × 3 of 4 Expand Kortney Miller Photography, Courtesy of Anne Rogers Interiors A window bench, which uses wood salvaged from the property, was created for additional seating and storage space. The 10-foot table was crafted from 200-year-old oak wood also salvaged from the property. Family heirlooms and vintage items are displayed in the glass-paneled cabinets; the custom cabinets also have sections for functional storage. The countertops are made from original wood found on the property. × 4 of 4 Expand Kortney Miller Photography, Courtesy of Anne Rogers Interiors To bring the home into 2023, the client needed a mudroom. It was incorporated into the back hallway also using reclaimed wood from the property. The wood plank wall in the mudroom is repurposed from an old fence. Prev Next

