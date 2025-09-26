A day of fall treats in Pickerington

School buses embark on their routine routes, leaves change colors and sweaters are dusted off as the weather cools to make way for fall. As the seasons change, local businesses introduce seasonal favorites and unique twists on classic treats.

Whether you’re spending time with family, taking a fall visitor around town or simply looking to see what your favorite local stores have to offer, here is an ideal fall day of eats in Pickerington.

Expand Sorso

Breakfast

Start off the day with a caffeine boost from a local coffee shop and explore seasonal favorites.

Porter’s Coffee and Bakery re-welcomes seasonal flavors and homemade spices with its house-made pumpkin spice that is added to the Cinderella pumpkin and pumpkin spice lattes. For dessert enthusiasts, other specialty lattes include caramel apple pie and s’mores.

Add a treat, such as seasonal house-made oatmeal cream pies, pumpkin muffins and scones, to enjoy with your drink.

On the other side of town, try Sorso Coffee’s French toast sweet cream in a cold brew. For campfire fans, the candy apple campfire latte is a mix of autumnal flavors.

On crisp autumn days, opt for to-go, and enjoy your seasonal sips as you walk through Olde Town Pickerington and nearby Sycamore Creek Park.

Expand Groupon

Lunch

Grab lunch from Hangry City Grille & Spirits and enjoy the fall sliders of the month.

October introduces The Final Girl , a beef slider loaded with ghost pepper cheese, jalapenos, apple salsa, grilled sausage and honey sriracha.

Closing out the fall, the November slider of the month, Slapsgiving, is a turkey slider topped with white cheddar, garlic aioli, fried stuffing and house cranberry stuffing.

Afternoon pick-me-up

Grab a new fall soda combination at FiiZ Drinks for an afternoon pick-me-up. Enjoy some spookier options, including Dr. Pepper-based Dracula and The Zombie made from Sprite.

Not a soda fan? Pick up the hot chocolate menu for cocoa-infused fall flavors such as pumpkin spice, cinnamon bun and gingersnap. Enjoy with an order of warm FiiZ puffs or cinnamon sugar pretzel bites.

Dessert

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream celebrates its first fall in Pickerington, with specialty flavors to try this fall. End the evening on the corner of W. Columbus Street and Hill Road, and grab a seasonal scoop to enjoy while sitting on the Johnson’s balcony.

Returning fall favorites include pumpkin, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, apple crisp and caramel kettle corn.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.