Fairfield Elementary student-run broadcast builds skills on air

Just like professional newscasters, the fourth graders on the Fairfield Elementary announcements show develop their own distinct on-air personalities.

And, the benefits each student-participant gains are just as unique.

Lights, camera, action!

Before school each morning, a group of eight fourth graders head to the library media center to record the day’s announcements.

While Karrie Kreinbrink, media aid at Fairfield Elementary, organizes and observes the announcement crew, the show is student-run. Since so many fourth graders want to participate, she rotates groups of eight students each day.

Armed with pre-written and practiced scripts, three anchors put on their best smiles behind the desk. To the right, the weather reporter steps in front of the green screen.

One student operates the camera, making sure to move it between segments to put different reporters in frame, while another student holds up cue cards. Other kids add in sound effects, watch the playback to make everything run smoothly or wait for their turn to jump on screen for a special segment. Each student has the opportunity to try each role during the school year.

To give more interested kids the opportunity to be involved, Kreinbrink implemented daily themed segments. Media Center Monday is for sharing updates from the school library, school trivia

is shared on Trivia Tuesday, and students expand their vocabulary on Word of the Day Wednesday. On Thursdays, the crew shares a tidbit of school history, and on Fridays, they honor a student-nominated ‘fabulous friend,’ who displays hard work, kindness and other positive character traits.

Sometimes, the set is decorated with a seasonal theme, but there are always props such as a stuffed panther and a crown for students to use on camera.

Regular updates reported every day include birthdays, lunch menus, sports and weather, and Principal Tennenbaum ends her announcement segment with “Have a great day. I love you. I'm glad you're here. Our school is not the same without you.”

The announcement effect

Facilitating the student-run announcements broadcast is Kreinbrink’s favorite part of the day, and it shows.

“(Karrie is) amazing, she comes up with the best ideas and gets the kids on board,” Fairfield Elementary music teacher Janelle Guierrei says.

Kreinbrink enjoys watching each student showcase their individualism and personality to their peers and teachers.

“They sometimes go off script and tell us a story about what happened over the weekend, which I encourage, I love that part about it, they’re a lot of fun,” she says. “It’s not about popularity but they kind of become like rock stars around the school. Some kids are shy, and then all of a sudden, everyone in the school knows them.”

Over time, Kreinbrink notices a boost in confidence in each child who participates, even off camera.

“The ones that start behind camera might go to the front of the camera because they're ready after a while. So, that always makes me happy,” she says. “I’ve had a mother last year who said (her daughter) would never enjoy it as she’s super shy, but she did our weather and she came out of her shell. It’s so cute.”

The program is also a good incentive for students presenting behavioral issues.

“I’ve said, ‘You're gonna have to work on that,’ and they’ve been able to turn it around to get a role,” Kreinbrink says.

For some students, their personalities change completely while in the spotlight. One student in particular was very quiet in class, but to Kreinbrink’s surprise, she lit up on screen.

“She came in and read, and I was like, ‘Whoa, yeah, she’s got it,’” Kreinbrink says.

Guirreri was also shocked by the student’s on-air presence.

“She was very studious, very much a reader, very intelligent. But then, oh my, Kerrie put her on screen, and she had a huge personality,” she says. “She’s all about going into theatre now, and she got one of the roles in a Pickerington Community Theatre show.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.