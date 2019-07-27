Fairfield County’s first OSU Alumni Club

× Expand Dr. Johnathan M. Jackson

Interested in learning more about The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Fairfield County? Stop by Rule 3 on August 17 from noon to 2 p.m.

With more than 9,000 The Ohio State University alumni living in Fairfield County, it’s hard to believe there has never been a proper association for graduates and Buckeye fanatics to share their passion. This year, all of that will change.

In February, Colin Veatch, a regional engagement officer with the OSU Alumni Association invited Dr. Jonathan M. Jackson and a number of alumni to Pickerington’s Rule 3 to watch the OSU versus Penn State University basketball game.

The event saw an overwhelming turnout.

“I’ve lived in Fairfield county for five years and never even heard of an organization that got together for game watches,” Jackson says. “I’m thrilled.”

The event served as Veatch’s pitch to create an alumni association in Fairfield. And Jackson, along with his wife, Vanessa; Adrienne Bowden; Ron DeLaney; and other community members, decided it was time. This September, the board at OSU will vote to bring the Fairfield club to life.

Buckeye Nation Spreads Wide and Far

Jackson is an alumnus of OSU and graduated in 1976 with a degree in political science. He will soon serve as president of the OSU Alumni Club of Fairfield County.

No stranger to alumni associations, Jackson lived in South Carolina for 20 years and served as a secretary for The Ohio State Alumni Club of Charleston, SC. At the time, there were 250 members in the group.

He even helped create the Lowcountry Buckeye Fan Club and recalls an amazing contingent of OSU fans and alumni down in South Carolina.

“I used to drag my grandchildren to game watches in South Carolina and they really enjoyed it,” Jackson says. “They grew up to be Ohio State fans in an area where they might have never had contact without the presence of a group like this.”

This aspect fuels Jackson’s growing anticipation and excitement for the start of the alumni club in Fairfield County. Through groups like this, Buckeye fans and alumni, both new and old, can gather to celebrate all that makes OSU a special place.

“That’s the wonderful thing about local alumni associations, you don’t have to be an alumnus to join,” Jackson says. “Anyone who loves Ohio State and bleeds scarlet and gray like I do can come here.”

“It’s more than learning the processes of running an alumni association, it’s a way to get intimately involved with every aspect at Ohio State.” - Dr. Johnathan M. Jackson

Partying to Make a Difference

While there are many plans to host watch parties for OSU football games, the opportunity to get involved with the Buckeye community is what Jackson looks forward to the most.

“By having an official alumni association, we can raise money for scholarships and engage in community projects,” Jackson says. “It is also equally important to provide a central location for everyone to get together for every single game.”

Watch parties will take place at venues including Rule 3, and families and friends are encouraged to stop by for gameday festivities, too.

For the game against that team up north, Jackson has already started planning a daylong celebration, kicking off with a morning of kegs and eggs.

“As with any organization or group, in order to get people to come back, you have to make it fun,” Jackson says. “Our goal is to draw and keep the crowd. We’ll play the fight song every time they score, raffle off Buckeye gear and memorabilia as well.”

Ambassadors for the Buckeye Faithful

Each year, chartered alumni associations are required to send at least one representative to a leadership conference held at OSU. While living in South Carolina, Jackson was never able to go, but is excited to have the opportunity to attend as president of Fairfield County’s club.

“It’s more than learning the processes of running an alumni association, it’s a way to get intimately involved with every aspect at Ohio State,” Jackson says.

With so many changes happening at the university each year, the alumni associations can serve as an educational resource to those who may not be familiar with the continued updates.

As for the upcoming football season, Jackson has high hopes for the Buckeyes and cannot wait for the team to take the field.

“I think we’re going all the way this year,” Jackson says. “I’m very impressed with the emerging transfer quarterback (Justin Fields) and really think this is the team that will face or shut Alabama out of the final four.”

For more information about the club, visit The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Fairfield County on Facebook.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com