Evolution of the Labor Day parade throughout the years

× Expand Pickerington Historical Society

In the early years of Pickerington’s Labor Day Homecoming, the festivities came from the 16-member I.O.O.F. (Independent Order of Odd Fellows) Band, which led the parade and culminated the evening with a concert from the village bandstand. Today, high school marching bands keep the music alive, allowing the evolving community celebration to remain rooted in the same spirit of hometown pride.

Homecoming origins

The first Labor Day celebration, at the time called Homecoming, was held in August of 1911 as a way to welcome former residents back to town. A total of 300 tickets were sold, and attendees came into town via train, horse and buggy for the celebration, welcomed by music from the I.O.O.F. Band as they returned home.

Beyond the parade, festivities included addresses from town leaders, a ball game between Pickerington and Reynoldsburg that attracted more than 1,000 visitors and a large basket dinner served on the lawn of the United Brethren Church.

From sunup to sundown, the band was busy on Labor Day. After the band played for the incoming passenger trains, it led the afternoon parade, played during the afternoon programs and ended the night with a concert.

Reviving the holiday

Though the I.O.O.F. disbanded in 1926, Homecoming continued until 1948, when it came to a halt due to waning interest.

However, this was not the end for Labor Day celebrations. Following World War II, the Pickerington Lions Club revitalized the celebrations, starting with a fish fry in 1948. In 1950, the group added a daytime celebration to accompany the dinner. Soon after, a horse show was introduced, which quickly became a popular attraction at Labor Day festivities.

Over time, local high school bands replaced the I.O.O.F. Band as the musical centerpiece. Today, students from both Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North continue that legacy as marching bands remain a highlight of the parade. After marching, the bands also hold performances at Victory Park as the fish fry begins.

While it is no longer known as Homecoming, Pickerington’s Labor Day celebration remains a homecoming of sorts, drawing residents together each year to honor the community’s past while creating new traditions.

× Expand Pickerington Historical Society Pictured: Billy and Evan Moore outside of Moore's Meat Market, aka the I.O.O.F. Lodge Hall

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.