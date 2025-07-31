Dream homes in reality

As children, dreams are often characterized by magical circumstances and adventure. As we age, our visions change, and we find ourselves dreaming of a wraparound porch with a sprawling scenic view or the perfect dining room for hosting dinner parties with friends and family.

The 2025 Parade of Homes hosted by the Building Industry of Central Ohio (BIA) is an opportunity for visitors to explore new homes and see the latest home building trends and designs.

The Parade runs Sept. 18-28, Thurs.–Sun. from noon to 5 p.m.. Visitors can explore single-family, condominium and multi-family options scattered throughout Central Ohio and right here in Pickerington.

For more than 70 years, the Parade of Homes has brought Ohio together to appreciate excellence in construction and design. Through its long history, only the past four years have seen the event extend beyond a single development. Now, more parade-goers than ever can peruse the best Central Ohio has to offer, whether that’s across different communities or right in their backyards.

Fostering connections with local craftsmen and builders ensures that current and potential homeowners can make their dream home a reality. Whether that means finding a forever home or finding the right builder for a current home’s latest addition or project, the Parade of Homes forges community through construction that will keep Pickerington picturesque for years to come.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.