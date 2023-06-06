Dr. Michael Jackson brings varied experience to his diversity and engagement role at PLSD

In just over 20 years, Michael P. Jackson has worked in a juvenile detention center, a school for students with emotional disturbances and the NBA, all while earning four separate degrees including a Ph.D. His intelligence complements his compassion, which makes him a perfect fit for his role as director of diversity and engagement at Pickerington Local School District.

“In my core, I genuinely love people and I want, in particular, my students to have an exceptional academic experience,” Jackson says. “That’s why I wanted to be an educator, you know; I wanted to be a motivator and a mentor, a role model for kids.”

Before Pickerington

Jackson proudly earned his undergraduate degree in 1998 from Hampton University, an HBCU in Virginia where he studied physical education.

From there, he became a teacher at Alum Crest Special High School in Columbus City Schools. While working in Columbus, he earned his second degree in 2000 – a master’s from The Ohio State University School of Teaching and Learning.

“I was thinking I was going to coach track and all these other things, not realizing that the school I was going to be at didn’t have any athletics,” he says. “It was a special high school, and so I didn’t understand what that meant as a young teacher. So I got there and the football field was overgrown with weeds, had rocks in it, gravel, and there was no teams.”

Though there were no school athletic teams, Jackson knew his students had been playing sports their whole lives. They had not, however, learned how to take care of themselves physically.

“So I wanted to give them something that was really going to change their lives. I wanted to help them understand kinesiology, right? Understanding anaerobic and aerobic activity. And that’s before you even touch the basketball,” he says.

He would never hand out As, but hoped that all his students would earn As.

He gave out quizzes and tests, and says one day a student was frustrated with his test. Jackson realized that the student couldn’t read.

“I was like well, he’s making As on all my tests. How’s that possible?” Jackson says. “But I read all my tests (out loud) as well, … and if I read my test, my voice would cause a remembrance to the content as well. So this young man couldn’t read, but he was paying attention.”

This taught Jackson a valuable lesson.

“I’m delivering the content and they’re making the As,” he says, “not because it was easy, but because I was really giving it to them in a digestible form that would allow them to excel, regardless of their disability.”

“If you’re starting from a basis, a place of love, then what won’t you do?” -Dr. Michael P. Jackson

Courtesy of Michael Jackson

He took on an additional role at Columbus City Schools leadership as an intern administrator before he received an opportunity he couldn’t pass up from his childhood best friend, Allen Iverson.

Iverson had already established himself as a generational icon in the NBA by 2005 when he began working with Jackson officially. Jackson was Iverson’s assistant business manager until 2007, which meant he was a liaison for Iverson’s business dealings, as well as an adviser for his personal brand.

It’s a part of his life that Jackson typically keeps to himself.

“I rarely share that unless it has relevance, but I share my proximity to him, especially if I see greatness in them,” Jackson says. “Their reception of what I’m giving them is different because they know that I worked with, at the time, the top player in the world. And so it was a unique opportunity for me to offer mentorship to them in a manner that would really inform their steps.”

Jackson would return to education as the assistant principal of Scioto River High School in Delaware, Ohio. He moved to North Carolina in 2009 to become special assistant to the president at Saint Augustine’s University.

There, he worked his way up to becoming chair of the Department of Liberal and Interdisciplinary Studies, where he grew the program from nine students to 44 in just two years.

His experience working at the university informed many conversations he holds to this day. Jackson saw the skills and the information that many students were missing once they got to college, and now has a better understanding of guidance and advice that will help students find the best fit after graduation.

He has worked in Pickerington schools since 2016 and moved from assistant principal at Central to director of diversity and engagement in 2021.

The mission at Pickerington

Courtesy of Michael P. Jackson

Jackson moved to Pickerington in 2016 with some misconceptions.

“I was expecting what I felt was going to be my first suburban experience,” he says. “That suburban typically means a wealthy, non-diverse environment. But I didn’t see that at all. This is a very diverse environment, that is not only diverse but inclusive. And those are huge distinctions to make.”

Jackson aims to celebrate the varied cultures of Pickerington with events, activities, groups and even by getting down to the pedagogy of the school.

“Our student population is comprised of students from 73 different countries. They speak 58 different languages,” he says. “So we are the epitome of what one would term a melting pot.”

He doesn’t want to shy away from topics that some educators may be afraid to touch on due to their sensitive nature. That starts with finding thoughtful, engaging teachers who want the best for their students.

“We can bring in all of our new employees and have an expectation that you are going to not only be working with diverse populations, but we will be celebrating them,” Jackson says. “Then we do our best to educate those that are currently here on how to incrementally, at your own comfortable pace, create a better environment because you love your kids. If you’re starting from a basis, a place of love, then what won’t you do?”

Jackson knows that progress can take a while. He is a believer in the process and knows that every day, week and month makes a difference toward a better community.

“(School events) are illuminating the diversity in our district, sharing their stories, sharing their food, sharing their traditions, allowing those students to present,” Jackson says. “We’re doing the types of things that make students feel like they can be their authentic selves every day in school. And, you know, we’re not perfect. I don’t think that we’re gonna be perfect, but we are always in motion.”

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.