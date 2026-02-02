City welcomes DORA to Olde Pickerington Village

Pickerington’s new designated outdoor refreshment area, DORA, welcomes visitors and regulars to the Olde Pickerington Village to tour historic sites, shop at local businesses and enjoy a local brew or spirit from participating locations.

Pickerington’s DORA includes sidewalks, restaurants and businesses on West and East Columbus Street, Hill Road and North Center Street. Customers can find “Elevate DORA Beverages Sold Here” or “Beverages Welcome” decals on local storefronts, such as Combustion Brewery, Romeo’s Pizza and Bob’s Backyard Barbeque, where they can stop by daily from noon to 10 p.m.

For residents, DORA is a new way to enjoy downtown Pickerington, including sipping while venturing through the city’s historic walking tour, watching local parades and attending the farmer’s market.

“(People) can walk, enjoy and not have to worry about driving back home because it’s very walkable to lots of the residents who live in Pickerington,” says Jonett Haberfield, the executive director of Visit Fairfield County.

Although Pickerington’s DORA is new – having gone into effect in September 2025 – surrounding areas have found success in the initiative, including Lancaster, Bexley and Canal Winchester.

“(DORA has) really been a catalyst for development,” says Haberfield.

DORA is part of a larger revitalization effort for the more than 200-year-old historic district, fusing a new life into original buildings. This effort will draw in both residents and weekend visitors from around the state.

With DORA, new restaurants can open with DORA licenses, and customers can now hop between multiple local businesses during their visit, rather than staying parked at one establishment.

This new era for the district includes the opening of a Local Cantina, a regional Mexican-inspired restaurant. This will be the business’s 14th location, opening after renovating the previous Fairfield County substation on the corner of Columbus Street and North Center Street, which includes the addition of a second-floor seating area and a wrap-around patio space.

Local Cantina’s taco-filled menu and handcrafted beverages will be available through DORA, and its leaders hope to partner with local businesses once opening. A priority for the location will be participating in community events.

“Our goal is to be part of all the major events Pickerington holds downtown,” says Francis Heath, a co-founder of Local Cantina. “Pickerington holds a lot of cool events downtown, I didn’t realize until building the restaurant this year, and I’ve been trying to be a part of all of them.”

A pillar of Pickerington’s DORA is Combustion Brewery & Taproom, right off of Church Street. The space is home to more than 20 tap handles and hosts a wide variety of community fundraisers, events and live music, with an outdoor seating area that is a popular spot for local events.

Visitors can now take the party with them on an evening stroll, or carry with their filled DORA cups to shop at nearby Ruby Joy Boutique or the Humble Crate.

Haberfield mentions the new opportunities for residents and guests to plan an evening in Pickerington with DORA.

“You could get a beer at Combustion and still walk around and look at the beauty of Pickerington, or walk over and get an ice cream with your dog,” says Haberfield. “You can’t necessarily take your pet inside a restaurant, but you could still stroll around with your pet.”

More information on DORA’s rules and stipulations are found at www.ci.pickerington.oh.us/dora.

